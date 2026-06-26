Pacer Harshit Rana made a spectacular comeback in the first T20I against Ireland, claiming a three-wicket haul (3/24) after a four-month injury layoff. His performance was crucial in restricting Ireland and drew widespread praise from fans, who hailed it as a powerful response to his critics.

Team India pacer Harshit Rana made a brilliant comeback with a three-wicket spell in the first T20I of the two-match series against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club Ground in Belfast on Friday, June 26.

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After opting to bowl first by skipper Shreyas Iyer, Team India restricted Ireland to 182/9 in 20 overs, despite Lorcan Tucker’s fifty and Gareth Delany’s brilliant 49-run knock, reaching a competitive total in the series opener in Belfast. The rest of the Irish batting line-up could not capitalize on the platform, folding meekly against India's disciplined death-bowling attack.

For India, Harshit led the bowling attack with a spell of 3/24 at an economy rate of 6.00 in four overs. Arshdeep Singh (2/28) and Axar Patel (2/33) picked up two wickets each, while Shivam Dube chipped in with 1/18 in three overs, effectively curbing the host team's lower-order flourish.

Also Read: Tucker, Delany fifties power Ireland to 182/9 against India in T20I

Harshit Rana’s Comeback Steals Spotlight in Belfast

Harshit Rana was out of action for four months after sustaining an injury to the right knee ligament during the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match against South Africa, which eventually ruled him out of the marquee event as well as the IPL 2026.

After recovery from surgery, Rana underwent extensive rehabilitation and fitness tests at the BCCI CoE in Bengaluru before being included in the India squad for the 3rd ODI against Afghanistan in Chennai. Now, the Delhi pacer announced his return to the international stage in spectacular fashion during the first T20I against Ireland.

Rana proved early breakthroughs for the Men in Blue by dismissing openers Tim Tector (17) and Ross Adair (12), putting early pressure on Ireland. The right-arm pacer was brought into the attack in the 15th over and broke a 64-run partnership between captain Lorcan Tucker and Gareth Delany, bringing an end to a dangerous counterattack.

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Harshit Rana’s three crucial wickets and miserly economy rate of 6.00 drew highlights that the Delhi pacer, who was earlier criticised for his inclusion in the India squad for the 3rd ODI against Afghanistan without playing domestic cricket, silenced those very doubters in spectacular style.

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Despite being under immense scrutiny heading into the series opener following his injury layoff, the KKR pacer showed immense maturity and control, proving to be a massive positive for India's pace bowling stocks as they kick off a new cycle.

Taking It Personally: Fans React to Harshit’s Silencing Spell in Belfast

Harshit Rana’s comeback spell in the first T20I against Ireland in Belfast has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts flooding the platform with praise for the young pacer's resilience and match-winning execution.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts hailed Harshit Rana’s comeback spell as a ‘statement performance,’ praising his 4/24 figures and control under pressure. Many called it a ‘phenomenal return after injury,’ while others said he looked ‘sharper and more confident with every game.’

A few described it as a ‘proper response to critics,’ and others hailed him as a ‘big asset for India’s future pace attack.’

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Harshit Rana was not only included in the India squad for the T20I series against Ireland but also for the upcoming 20I and ODI assignments against England, as well as the subsequent Asian Games in Japan.

The selectors have shown immense faith in the Delhi pacer's ability to spearhead the bowling unit across multiple conditions in the coming months.

Also Read: IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan's Special Mentorship Chat with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes Viral (WATCH)