The fifth edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Tournament moves to Hubballi for its second leg, kicking off with a double-header on Saturday. Shivamogga Yodhas will play Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters, followed by Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics.

The fifth edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Tournament rolls into Hubballi on Saturday, with six franchises set to continue their quest for valuable points during the second leg of the competition. The Hubballi leg gets underway with a double-header on Saturday at the KSCA Stadium Rajnagar as Shivamogga Yodhas take on Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters at 2:30 pm, before Mysore Warriors face Gulbarga Mystics in the evening fixture at 7 pm, a release said.

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Teams Gear Up for Hubballi Challenge

Shivamogga Yodhas captain Smaran R, whose side sits fourth on the points table with four points after two victories in Mysuru, said, "We are all really looking forward to the next leg of the tournament and the morale in the team is very high. There have been many positives in the Mysore leg, and both our wins have come by big margins. It's important to stay consistent and stick to your process in long tournaments like this, but the team is feeling optimistic."

Shubhang Hegde, the tournament's current Purple Cap holder with seven wickets, whose Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters lead the points table with six points from four matches, said, "It's been a good start to the tournament for us, and we've seen contributions across the board. We're happy to go into the next leg of the tournament leading the points table, but there is still a long way to go. There's definitely an added sense of responsibility as captain, and I'm glad to have had an impact with bat and ball."

Gulbarga Mystics head into the Hubballi leg in third place with four points from four matches. Allrounder MacNeil Noronha said, "After a challenging start to the tournament, we've bounced back with two dominant victories. It's good to head into the next phase with points on the board. The confidence in the group has grown, and we're looking forward to the challenge ahead."

Chethan LR, the tournament's Orange Cap holder with 192 runs, including a century and a half-century, whose Mysore Warriors are currently sixth on the points table with two points, said, "I'm pleased to have found form early in the tournament and I'm hoping to contribute more to the team's success. Playing at my home ground was a great experience, and the support from the crowd was fantastic. As a team, we are focusing on what we are doing well while also working on the areas that need improvement. We're all looking forward to the Hubballi leg of the tournament."

Points Table Snapshot

Second-placed Coastal Kings Mangaluru will be aiming to keep pace with the leaders after collecting five points from their opening four matches, while Hubli Tigers, currently fifth with three points, will look to climb the standings during the Hubballi leg. (ANI)