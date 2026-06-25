Shreyas Iyer is set to lead Team India in the T20I series against Ireland, succeeding Suryakumar Yadav. Ahead of his captaincy debut, he sparked curiosity by changing his Instagram bio to a cryptic 'Second DOB: 25/12/2025', which is believed to be linked to his recovery from a life-threatening spleen injury.

Shreyas Iyer will officially take over Team India’s T20I leadership duties when the Men in Blue take on Ireland in the first of the two-match series at Civil Service Cricket Club Ground in Belfast on Friday, June 26.

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Iyer succeeded Suryakumar Yadav, who led Team India to a successful T20 World Cup title defence in February this year. The 31-year-old returned to T20I after nearly three years, with his last appearance in December 2023 during the home bilateral series against Australia.

Iyer was appointed as captain following his impressive leadership prowess, which saw him guide Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL title and Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph in 2024 and Punjab Kings to the final in 2025. Shreyas Iyer has also been in stellar form with the bat, making him an automatic choice for the leadership role across formats.

Also Read: IND vs IRE: India's T20I Series Against Ireland's Match Timing Rescheduled - Here's Why?

Shreyas Iyer Modifies his Instagram Bio Before India Captaincy Debut

As Shreyas Iyer is set to lead Team India for the first time in international cricket when he takes the field in the T20I series opener against Ireland in Belfast, the middle-order caught the attention of his fans, cricket enthusiasts, and netizens by changing his bio on his official Instagram handle.

On his Instagram account, which has over 16 million followers, the 31-year-old cryptically updated his bio to display ‘Second DOB: 25/12/2025’, sparking widespread curiosity among his fanbase regarding the significance of the date.

Shreyas Iyer was born on 6th December 1994, and the birth date on his bio does not refer to his real date of birth. India's middle-order batter did not officially explain the meaning behind the update, leaving fans and cricket enthusiasts scrambling to decode the mystery behind the cryptic ‘Second DOB: 25/12/2025.’

Shreyas Iyer is known for his quiet and reserved demeanour off the field, but this unexpected social media activity has certainly set tongues wagging ahead of his captaincy debut in the first T20I against Ireland in Belfast.

Iyer’s social media presence, especially on Instagram, largely serves as a platform for sharing glimpses of his rigorous training routines, stylish off-field fashion, and commercial endorsements, making this sudden personal addition all the more unusual and intriguing to his followers.

A Cryptic ‘Second Birth’ by Shreyas Iyer Decoded

Shreyas Iyer’s second birth date, listed as ‘25/12/2025’, has sparked widespread discussions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter). However, one user tried to decode the mysterious date on his Instagram bio.

Taking to their X handle, user ‘Shreyasian96’ suggested that the date marks Shreyas Iyer’s comeback after his spleen injury, which he sustained during the third and final ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in October last year, and symbolises a “second birth” in his cricketing journey.

Shreyas suffered a life-threatening spleen injury, which required an operation and sidelined him from the cricketing action for three months before returning to action for the home ODI series against New Zealand in January. Iyer’s injury almost put his career in jeopardy before the intervention of expert medical care allowed him to make a steady and inspiring recovery.

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It is believed that ‘25/12/2025’ was when Shreyas Iyer officially reported at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) to officially begin his final phase of rehabilitation and recovery as part of his journey back to full competitive fitness.

This milestone marked the exact day he was finally able to pick up a cricket bat again after recovering from a life-threatening spleen injury sustained in October 2025. Now, Shreyas Iyer’s international career has taken a step ahead after being selected to lead the national side in the shortest format of the game.

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