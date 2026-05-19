Ishan Kishan delivered a match-winning 70-run knock to help Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Chennai Super Kings and secure a playoff berth. Following the victory, Kishan courted controversy by silencing the Chepauk crowd with a whistle gesture and later taking a dig at their 'Whistle Podu' culture on social media.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) flamboyant batter Ishan Kishan did not just deliver a match-winning masterclass but brought plenty of spice on social media following a five-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Monday, May 18.

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SRH secured their berth for the playoffs with a victory over CSK. With a 181-run target, the visitors chased it down with an over to spare. Ishan Kishan led the run chase with a knock of 70 off 47 balls, and his 75-run stand for the third wicket with Heinrich Klaasen, who scored 47 off 26 balls, paved the way for SRH’s win.

For CSK, Mukesh Choudhary led the bowling attack with figures of 2/36 at an economy rate of 9.00 in his spell of 4 overs. Anshul Kamboj (1/40), Noor Ahmad (1/40), and Akeal Hossein (1/21) were the other wicket-takers, but their efforts couldn't halt the visitors' march into the playoffs.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Franklin hails Ishan Kishan's 'best innings' for SRH

Ishan Kishan Silences Chepauk Crowd

Ishan Kishan might have dazzled a small section of SRH fans with his brilliant display with the bat, but it was his post-match gesture that completely silenced the roaring home crowd at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

As the SRH players were walking off the field, a large crowd of CSK fans was apparently jeering and trying to get under the players' skin, but Kishan chose to answer them with pure, unadulterated theatre. Instead of ignoring the noise, the southpaw responded by raising a hand to his lips and confidently executing a whistle gesture.

The gesture was a direct, cheek-in-tongue response to the partisan Chennai crowd, showing that the visitors were not bothered by the hostile reception.

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Ishan Kishan already left the Chepauk crowd frustrated and aggrieved with his bat, as the Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched a critical victory that officially guaranteed their place in the tournament's knockout stages.

Ishan Takes The Banter War To Social Media

Ishan Kishan not only responded to the hostile Chepauk crowd, who were jeering the SRH players as they walked off the field, but he also took the rivalry online to deliver the final blow. The southpaw, who earlier led the side as stand-in captain in Pat Cummins’ absence, dropped a single sentence post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ishan Kishan took an indirect dig at the Chepauk crowd by sharing pictures from his match-winning performance with a caption that read:

“Only thing louder than the whistles was the bat. Into the playoffs."

The bold remark by Ishan Kishan was a clever and unapologetic swipe at Chennai’s famous ‘Whistle Podu’ culture, turning the home fans' signature war cry entirely on its head. His 70-run match-winning performance backed up the confident talk, proving that he could deliver under the highest pressure before leaning into the psychological warfare.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings were dropped to sixth spot with six wins in 13 matches, earning 12 points and having a net run rate (NRR) of -0.016, making their road to the knockouts a steep.

The five-time IPL champions are currently in a situation where they not only have to win against the Gujarat Titans with a huge margin to improve their net run rate (NRR), but also hope that Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals lose their upcoming matches, making their path to the final four incredibly precarious.

Also Read: Fleming on MS Dhoni's big influence on CSK despite absence in IPL 2026