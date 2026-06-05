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BCCI Retirement Policy: 5-Year 'Cooling-Off' Period Proposed for Players Joining Overseas Leagues
The BCCI is planning a new retirement policy to prevent Indian players from retiring early just to join foreign T20 leagues. The proposal includes a mandatory ‘cooling-off period’ for any player who retires and wishes to play abroad.
New retirement policy for Indian cricketers
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently held its Apex Council meeting to discuss a very important issue.
They are making a new strategy to stop Indian players from rushing to play in foreign T20 leagues. This move is to secure the future of the Indian cricket system.
Players' interest in foreign leagues; BCCI's concern
The BCCI is worried because many Indian cricketers are suddenly announcing their retirement. Right after retiring, these players are giving priority to playing in foreign T20 leagues. They are using a special tactic: they get released from their Domestic Cricket and IPL contracts even before quitting international cricket. The BCCI's top officials discussed this serious trend at length in their meeting.
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The current rule and the loophole players found
According to BCCI's current rules, no active Indian cricketer—whether playing international, domestic, or IPL—can join a foreign T20 league.
But if they officially retire from all forms of Indian cricket, including the IPL, they get a free pass to play in these leagues. Many players are using this loophole to retire and sign contracts with foreign teams.
The 'Cooling-Off Period' Weapon; A Potential Y-year Ban!
To block this shortcut, the BCCI is now seriously thinking of a 'cooling-off period' rule. Reports say that if an Indian player retires and immediately goes to play in a foreign league, the board will ban him from the Indian cricket system for at least 5 years.
This means he won't get any role in Indian cricket, like coaching or mentorship, for five years. This is a big worry for players eyeing foreign leagues.
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Protecting IPL's Prestige and the Players' Dilemma
The BCCI board feels that senior and experienced players should give their best time to Indian cricket and protect the IPL's reputation. But this new rule has created a lot of curiosity among cricket fans.
The problem is, some talented players don't get enough chances in domestic cricket or the IPL. For them, foreign leagues are the only option. So, how the BCCI will handle their cases is also a big question.
Responsibility for the Final Decision Given to the President and Secretary
The BCCI has given a preliminary go-ahead for this proposed retirement policy in its meeting. However, they still need to make a final decision after weighing the pros and cons.
The board has given full responsibility to the BCCI President and Secretary. They will check all the legal aspects of this new rule before giving the final stamp of approval.
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