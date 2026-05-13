The IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur was delayed due to rain. Despite initial weather concerns and a wet outfield, the match is set to proceed as a full 20-over contest. The article also explores the potential impact on playoff qualifications for both teams had the match been washed out.

The IPL 2026 clash between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur has been delayed due to rain at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, May 13.

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The RCB and KKR are locking horns for the first time in the ongoing IPL season. In the tournament's history, the two sides faced off 36 times, with the Kolkata Knight Riders emerging victorious on 20 occasions, while the Royal Challengers Bengaluru won 15 matches, and one was no result. Both have been dominant at different times, with KKR having a slight historical edge over RCB.

Their first clash of the season is far more crucial in the race to the playoffs, which is intensifying, and every single point could prove decisive in determining the final top-four standings.

Also Read: IPL 2026: SRH skipper Pat Cummins fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over rate

Rain Delays RCB vs KKR Clash

As the spectators and fans at the stadium anticipated an electric contest between two of the league’s most popular franchises, the weather gods had other plans, forcing the toss to be delayed as the covers were brought on.

The toss, which was supposed to take place at 7 pm, has been pushed back indefinitely, with heavy covers shielding the entire square at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium. As per the reports, the inspection of the ground and pitch took place before the scheduled time of 8:15 pm, and the match will officially start at 8:45 pm.

The significant delay was due to a wet outfield caused by persistent rain, as massive waterlogging is visible on the covers, and ground stewards were working with extreme care to remove the water without letting it seep onto the playing surface.

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The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Kolkata Knight Riders is set to be a full 20-over affair despite the initial weather concerns, providing a huge relief to the fans gathered in Raipur.

What if the RCB vs KKR Clash gets Washed Out?

Though the clash between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders is now on track for a prompt start, the unpredictability of the weather in Raipur means that a washout was a genuine concern, which would have left both camps with very different feelings about the split points.

The RCB are sitting at the second spot with seven wins from 11 matches and have accumulated 14 points. KKR, on the other hand, are at the seventh spot with four wins after 10 matches and has earned 9 points. Both teams are still in a race for the playoffs.

In case the match gets washed out due to rain, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru would move to 15 points, further solidifying their hold on the second position and edging them closer to an official playoff qualification. And, Kolkata Knight Riders will move to 10 points after earning one point, which would keep them at the seventh spot but severely dent their chances of making it to the final four.

The ‘no result’ would favour RCB significantly more than KKR, as it would maintain their momentum and keep them safely within the qualifying bracket without the risk of a defeat.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Rabada on tough Indian pitches, grateful for GT success