Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada admits bowling in India is tough but stresses focusing on execution. With 21 wickets in IPL 2026, he is grateful for his success and praises young speedster Ashok Sharma, who bowled the fastest ball this season.

Rabada on Bowling in India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 13 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) ace seamer Kagiso Rabada admitted that bowling in India is tough on batting-friendly pitches, but stressed the importance of focusing on execution rather than worrying about runs conceded. He expressed gratitude for his current success in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Gujarat-based franchise. Rabada has been in sensational form in the 2026 IPL, with 21 scalps in 12 innings at an outstanding average of 20.04. With Rabada's effort, the Shubman Gill-led GT is currently sitting at the top of the IPL points table with 8 victories out of their 12 fixtures so far.

"Playing in India is tough. But I must say some of the wickets have been pretty fast-bowling-friendly this year and in other years in certain grounds. But generally it favours the batting. And you just almost have to just accept that sometimes you're going to go for runs, and you shouldn't worry about the outcome. It's more about what you're trying to do. I'm really grateful that things are going my way," Rabada told ANI in an interview.

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Praise for Young Speedster Ashok Sharma

Rabada heaps praises on young Indian speedster Ashok Sharma, who bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2026 so far, clocking 154.2 kph (95.8 mph), highlighting his pace, boundless energy, and evident hunger to succeed, describing these qualities as a strong foundation for what could become a highly promising cricket career. Sharma achieved this speed during his side's clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Sharma has grabbed 6 wickets in six innings so far this season at a decent average of 38.00.

"He's fast, he's full of energy, and he wants it. And that's a good recipe for potentially a good career," Rabada added.

On Handling Pressure

Rabada also reflected on the constant pressure in cricket, saying it's an inevitable part of the game. He emphasised that while pressure never goes away, players learn to cope with it over time through hard work and preparation.

"There's always pressure, and that's what comes part and parcel with the game. So the pressure never goes away. Pressure is pressure, and you're going to feel it, and you have to deal with it. But it never gets old, I must say. You just learn how to cope with it at different times. So you just hope for the best. You just work really hard and hope for the best," he concluded.

GT has two matches left before the playoffs, facing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) next Thursday. (ANI)