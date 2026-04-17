Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder was fined ₹1 lakh and warned for using a phone in the dugout during IPL 2026, breaching PMOA rules. He cited a serious health condition, but the BCCI’s ACSU was not fully convinced, though it found no other wrongdoing beyond the protocol violation.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) manager, Romi Bhinder, has reportedly been warned and fined for using the phone in the dugout during the IPL 2026 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, April 10.

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Bhinder was reportedly caught using a mobile phone during the team’s run chase against the RCB, which put him in serious trouble as he breached the PMOA protocol. The BCCI official earlier stated that he might likely face disciplinary action from the IPL committee before the notice was issued to the Rajasthan Royals.

It was reported that Bhinder used the phone in the dugout due to his health conditions, as in the past, both his lungs were reportedly collapsed, and he had to undergo a prolonged hospital stay, including time in the ICU and on ventilator support, which was the reason behind his keeping and using the mobile phone during the match.

Also Read: IPL 2026: RR Manager Romi Bhinder Likely to Face Disciplinary Action over Phone Use in the Dugout

Romi Bhinder Receives 1 Lakh Fine for PMOA Breach

After the enquiry into the matter, RR manager Romi Bhinder was bound to have breached the PMOA protocol and was handed a fine of INR 1 lakh along with a warning, with a BCCI official stating that the ACSU didn’t find anything serious apart from the usage of a mobile phone by Bhinder, who admitted his mistake.

“The ACSU wing probed it and found nothing apart from a violation of PMOA (Players' match official area). Bhinder admitted his mistake, and as it was his first offence, he was fined one lakh rupees with a warning,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

“The ACSU didn’t probe Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the phone was used by Bhinder, and he was just seated next to him,” he added.

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The RR teen sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, was spared by the ACSU, as the investigations confirmed that the youngster was not involved in the incident and was merely seated next to Romi Bhinder when the phone was being used.

ACSU Not Happy with Bhinder’s Explanation

After receiving the notice from the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the BCCI, RR manager Romi Bhinder explained, reportedly citing his medical condition as the reason for carrying and using the phone. However, the board secretary, Devajit Saikia, stated that the officials were not fully convinced by his explanation and went ahead with disciplinary action.

“Romi Bhinder was involved in a protocol violation in the Guwahati match. He was issued a notice under the IPL protocols. He was given 48 hours to explain his position,” Saikia told the Hindustan Times.

“His explanation came, and we are not very satisfied with it. The Anti-Corruption Unit is not very satisfied with his reply. As it is his first breach, so under the protocols, he was fined an amount of INR 1 lakh and also handed a warning that he needs to be more careful in the future,” he added.

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As per the Players’ Match and Officials Area (PMOA) protocol, team managers, coaching and support staff are strictly prohibited from using them in the dugout or on-field area during live match situations, to maintain communication control and avoid any external influence on tactical decisions.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Faces Heat After Poor Batting, Questionable Captaincy in RR Loss to SRH