While Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a dominant win over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, the match's commentary became the main talking point. Commentators Anjum Chopra and Murali Kartik faced widespread criticism on social media for a series of on-air blunders, leading fans to demand higher broadcasting standards.

Sunrisers Hyderabad put up a dominant performance as they clinched a 57-run win in the IPL 2026 clash against the Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, April 13.

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After posting a solid total of 216/6 in 20 overs, thanks to a fiery 91-run captain’s knock by Ishan Kishan and vital contributions from Heinrich Klaasen (40), Nitish Kumar Reddy (28), and Salil Arora (24*), SRH bundled out RR for 159 in 19 overs. Praful Hinge (4/34) and Sakib Hussain (4/24) were instrumental in dismantling the RR batting lineup, sharing eight wickets between them with disciplined and incisive spells.

At one stage, the Rajasthan Royals were 9/5 in three overs, but the 118-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Donovan Ferreira (69) and Ravindra Jadeja (45) briefly revived their innings before SRH’s bowlers returned to clean up the tail and wrap up a dominant win.

Also Read: Who is Sakib Hussain? SRH Pacer Stars with a 4-Wicket Haul on his IPL Debut vs RR in Hyderabad

Anjum and Kartik’s Commentary Errors Under Scrutiny

As Sunrisers Hyderabad displayed a dominant all-round show in the victory against the Rajasthan Royals, what stood out on the field was the commentary panel’s performance, which came under scrutiny on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter). The commentators who came under fire for their blunders were Anjum Chopra and Murali Kartik.

Anjum Chopra and Murali Kartik were sharing the commentary box for the match between SRH and RR in Hyderabad, but they drew criticism from viewers for repeated on-air mistakes. The blunders or mistakes were immediately pointed out by the active listeners during the commentary, who highlighted the errors in real time.

A user on X pointed out that Anjum referred to Sunrisers Hyderabad as ‘The Royals, while Kartik made a lapse by suggesting bringing Ishan Kishan on to bowl while Kishan was actively batting at the crease.

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Another X user highlighted multiple errors by Anjum Chopra, noting that the former India women’s captain wrongly called the Rajasthan Royals’ scorecard ‘very impressive’, misidentified SRH bowler Harsh Dubey as Yash Dubey, and earlier referred to the Gujarat Titans as Gujarat Giants, drawing heavy criticism for repeated commentary mistakes.

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Anjum Chopra and Murali Kartik are among the members of the English commentary panel for the ongoing IPL season, where they have been regularly featured across high-profile matches, including the recently concluded clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.

‘Worst Ever Combination in the History of Cricket Broadcasting’

The Rajasthan Royals’ poor performance with the bat and ball might have been a topic of discussion after the match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, but the spotlight quickly shifted toward the broadcast itself.

The fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), called out Anjum Chopra and Murali Kartik for multiple commentary errors and questioned the accuracy of the English commentary during the IPL 2026 clash, while many users demanded a higher broadcast standard with more analytical and modern voices.

Others expressed frustration over repeated mistakes in high-profile matches, urging the broadcaster of the tournament to better commentator selection and improve overall production quality for IPL coverage.

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Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals recorded their first win of the season, ending their four-match winning streak following a loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With RR becoming the latest team to lose a match in the IPL 2026, Punjab Kings remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far.

Also Read: IPL 2026: KKR’s Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s ‘Only One Cap’ Response to Fan’s Request Goes Viral (WATCH)