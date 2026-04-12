Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder was caught using a phone in the dugout during an IPL 2026 match against RCB, a direct violation of IPL protocol. The incident has put Bhinder in trouble with the BCCI, and he now faces potential disciplinary action, which could range from a warning to a match ban.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) manager, Romi Bhinder, has landed in big trouble after he was caught using the phone in the dugout during the IPL 2026 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, April 10.

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The Royals recorded their fourth successive win of the season with a sixth-wicket victory over the Challengers in Guwahati. However, the controversy erupted after the inaugural IPL champions’ victory as their long-time manager, Romi Bhinder, was caught using the phone, which is strictly prohibited under IPL guidelines.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who played an unbeaten 78-run knock in the Rajasthan Royals’ successful 202-run chase, was spotted glancing at Bhinder’s phone in the dugout during the latter stages of the chase, with the moment caught on camera and quickly sparking a controversy over a possible breach of IPL protocols.

Also Read: IPL 2026: How Did RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dismantle RCB Bowling Attack in his 78-Run Onslaught?

Bhinder in Big Trouble

RR manager Romi Bhinder’s usage of a mobile phone in the dugout during the team’s run chase against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru has reportedly put him in serious trouble and is likely to invite disciplinary action from the IPL governing body for breaching match protocol.

According to the report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), a BCCI official confirmed that Bhinder breached the PMOA protocol, as phones are banned from using the dugout.

“Yes, Bhinder has indeed breached the PMOA protocol, as mobile phones are not allowed in the dugout during a match,” a BCCI official said.

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As per the IPL protocol and guidelines, a team manager can use their mobile phones in the dressing room, but debarred from but is strictly prohibited from using them in the dugout or on-field area during live match situations, to maintain communication control and avoid any external influence on tactical decisions.

Since the dugout is the place where the coaching staff and players are actively involved in live tactical decisions during the match, the use of a mobile phone could risk outside interference and is strictly prohibited to ensure fair play and prevent any communication during live action.

Warning or Match Ban - Bhinder’s Fate Pending IPL Action

Romi Bhinder is expected to face disciplinary action from the IPL governing body, with a warning or a match ban possible pending further review of the incident.

“It could be inadvertent, but there has to be some action since it amounts to a breach. Whether it will be a warning or a match ban will depend on the match referee’s and ACU’s reports. Based on that, the IPL Governing Council will take a call,” the BCCI official added.

Romi Bhinder has been part of the Rajasthan Royals since the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), rising from the ranks of the franchise’s support staff and gradually taking on greater responsibilities within the team’s management setup.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals will return to action when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad. With four wins on the trot, the Riyan Parag-led side will look to extend their winning streak and maintain their strong momentum in the ongoing IPL 2026 season.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Ravi Bishnoi on RR's unbeaten run, credits team effort