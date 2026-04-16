Virat Kohli hailed RCB's 'professional' all-round performance in their win against LSG. He praised the batters for their intent and lauded the bowling unit, including Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rasikh Salam, for their standout performances.

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli reflected on the team's one-sided win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), pointing out the team's professional approach with the bat and how passing the momentum from one player to another is working out fine for the defending champions. Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced a commanding all-round performance to register a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, chasing down 149 in just 15.1 overs on Wednesday, courtesy of knocks from Virat (49 in 34 balls, with six fours and a six) and skipper Rajat Patidar (27 in 13 balls, with a four and three sixes)

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Krunal Pandya reaches 100 IPL wickets as RCB bowlers deliver personal-best performances. RCB's bowling unit laid the foundation with a clinical effort, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar led from the front with his best figures for the franchise (3/27), while Rasikh Salam delivered a standout performance with career-best IPL figures of 4/24. Josh Hazlewood complemented the effort with RCB's most economical spell of the season (1/20), as the attack executed plans with precision. The match also marked a key milestone for Krunal Pandya (2/38), who completed 100 wickets in the IPL, further strengthening RCB's all-round depth.

Kohli on RCB's Professional Approach

"Another good win for us. I think we were quite professional with the bat and made a conscious effort to take the game away from the opposition early. After we lost Salty (Phil Salt), the idea was to counterattack and not give them a sniff, and we ended up doing that. The handover of momentum from one guy to the other is something that's working really nicely for us," Kohli said as per a press release.

"In small periods of pressure, we chose the right shots, put the pressure right back on the opposition and stayed ahead of the game at all times. From a batting perspective, I would have liked us to finish with fewer wickets down, but it was great to see Romario get some time and finish the game off," he added.

'Bowling Set It Up Beautifully'

The superstar batter was appreciative of the team's bowling for "setting up things beautifully".

"Bhuvi was outstanding with his best figures for us, Rasikh was exceptional with 4/24, and Josh was incredibly economical again. And congratulations to Krunal on reaching 100 IPL wickets, a fantastic milestone. We keep moving ahead," he added.

Bowlers Reflect on Clinical Performance

Reflecting on the bowling performance, Hazlewood said, "The wicket was probably a little bit slow, but I think the way we adapted so quickly and utilised that was really pleasing. The communication between all of us has been first rate. Bhuvi and Rasikh in particular were outstanding; Bhuvi hitting those hard lengths and shaping it nicely, and Rasikh's skill at the death was exceptional. Our spinners also did a great job through the middle, taking wickets and making it easier for us at the back end."

Kohli Claims Orange Cap

Virat Kohli claims the Orange Cap as RCB's batting unit powers through a commanding chase. So far, he has made 228 runs in five matches at an average of 57.00, a strike rate of over 158 and two fifties. Pacer Jacob Duffy highlighted the overall execution stating, "Very, very clinical performance. Probably one of the more complete performances across the tournament so far. Everyone just executed their skill sets brilliantly; Bhuvi started strong, didn't miss his lengths, and Rasikh was outstanding at the death. It's great to see contributions coming across the group."

Coach Praises Fielding Standards

Head Coach Andy Flower praised the fielding unit, adding, "The fielding standards were outstanding. Phil Salt really epitomised that effort with that catch on the far side. Those aren't always going to go our way, but our fielding standards at the moment are sensational, so really well done to the group."

RCB will be back in action on Saturday, when they take on Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru at 3:30 PM IST. (ANI)

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