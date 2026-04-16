Ramakrishna Ghosh has been making waves in domestic cricket over the past year. Known for consistently bowling at speeds above 140kph, he also adds value with the bat lower down the order. Though his T20 record is modest with nine matches and two wickets, his performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy under Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy were eye-catching.

He claimed 17 wickets in seven matches at an average of 15.82, including a standout 7/42 against Himachal Pradesh. His inclusion could strengthen both CSK’s bowling and batting depth, making him a surprise package for opponents.