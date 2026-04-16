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- IPL 2026: 3 Possible Bowling Options For CSK After Khaleel Ahmed Gets Ruled Out of Tournament
IPL 2026: 3 Possible Bowling Options For CSK After Khaleel Ahmed Gets Ruled Out of Tournament
Chennai Super Kings will be without Khaleel Ahmed for the rest of the IPL season after he sustained a quadriceps injury against KKR earlier this week. With his absence leaving a gap in the bowling attack, CSK must look at alternatives.
Ramakrishna Ghosh Offers Pace And Batting Depth
Ramakrishna Ghosh has been making waves in domestic cricket over the past year. Known for consistently bowling at speeds above 140kph, he also adds value with the bat lower down the order. Though his T20 record is modest with nine matches and two wickets, his performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy under Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy were eye-catching.
He claimed 17 wickets in seven matches at an average of 15.82, including a standout 7/42 against Himachal Pradesh. His inclusion could strengthen both CSK’s bowling and batting depth, making him a surprise package for opponents.
OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT
Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of IPL 2026 after sustaining a right quadricep injury in the game against KKR.
Wishing Khaleel a speedy recovery.#WhistlePodupic.twitter.com/PFQz3iSWRq
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 16, 2026
Mukesh Choudhary Returns As Like-For-Like Option
Mukesh Choudhary stands out as the most straightforward replacement. Having already represented CSK in the past, he enjoyed a strong IPL 2022 campaign with 16 wickets in 13 matches. Despite limited appearances since then, his ability to swing the new ball and strike early makes him a natural fit to step in for Khaleel. CSK could rely on his experience to provide stability in the pace department.
Zakary Foulkes Brings International Experience
Zakary Foulkes is another option, especially since CSK have been fielding only three overseas players in their line-up. At just 23, the New Zealand pacer already boasts considerable experience with 68 T20 matches and 77 wickets.
His international record includes 22 T20Is with 22 wickets, alongside appearances in ODIs and Tests. With Akeal Hosein used as an impact player, Foulkes could slot into the XI and provide CSK with a proven overseas bowler capable of handling pressure situations.
- Nathan Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026.
- Dewald Brevis missed first 3 games.
- MS Dhoni is not available till SRH game.
- Spencer Johnson is not available till SRH game.
- Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of IPL 2026. [PTI]
CHENNAI SUPER KINGS IS REALLY UNLUCKY 💔 pic.twitter.com/zxD4PXfcrt
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 16, 2026
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