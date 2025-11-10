A major IPL trade may see Ravindra Jadeja return to Rajasthan Royals, with Sanju Samson moving to Chennai Super Kings. Approved by MS Dhoni, R. Ashwin highlights how Jadeja’s all-round skills could boost the Royals, though captaincy seems unlikely.

Chennai Super Kings’ veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is reportedly on the verge of moving to the Rajasthan Royals through a trade deal that would see Sanju Samson joining the CSK ahead of the IPL 2026 retentions. Recently, CSK and RR re-established talks over trade, aiming to complete a deal that sends Samson to Chennai and brings Jadeja to Rajasthan, creating a high-profile swap ahead of the IPL 2026.

The Rajasthan Royals are willing to trade Samson in an exchange of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Chennai Super Kings agreed to trade Jadeja after talks with the former captain and stalwart MS Dhoni, who was involved in guiding the discussion and giving his approval for the move. This speculates that Ravindra Jadeja's move to the Royals, where he made his IPL debut in 2009, looks imminent.

Ravindra Jadeja’s possible move to Rajasthan Royals will likely pull the curtains on his illustrious IPL career at the Chennai Super Kings, where he played a crucial role in helping the team win three titles, including a match-winning performance in the 2023 final against the Gujarat Titans to guide the team to its fifth triumph.

Will Jadeja's Move Benefit the Royals?

As Ravindra Jadeja is on the verge of returning to the Rajasthan Royals after 15 years, the main question is whether the move will benefit the Jaipur-based franchise. Former India and CSK off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that the ex-teammate will add immense value to the Royals.

Speaking on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’, R Ashwin lauded Jadeja’s contribution to the success of Chennai Super Kings over the last three years, given his all-round performances. The 38-year-old added that the wickets in Jaipur will suit Ravindra Jadeja’s batting and can provide immense support in the middle order.

“In the last three years, what has Jadeja done for the CSK? Of course, he is a World Cup winner. He helped the team win the IPL through his fantastic batting in the IPL 2023 final. We need to look at stats, CSK in Chennai have always had a finger spinner operate in the middle, and that has been Jadeja. In the last three years, Jadeja has taken 38 wickets in 44 games, with an economy rate of 7.9,” Ashwin said.

“With his batting, he is still one of the best finishers going around. He is striking over 150 against fast bowlers and less against spin. He is doing a fine job as the finisher. Keeping this in mind, the trade is going to be amazing news for the Rajasthan Royals. Jadeja gives them finishing skills as a left-hander. Jaipur will suit him because there is no lateral movement there,” he added.

Ravindra Jadeja will leave Chennai Super Kings as one of the best players in the franchise’s history, remembered for his all-round brilliance, match-winning performances, and pivotal role in securing three IPL titles, including the unforgettable 2023 final triumph.

In his 186 IPL matches for CSK, Jadeja has amassed 2198 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 28.54 and picked 143 wickets, including fifer, at an average of 28.32.

Ravindra Jadeja Unlikely to Become Captain

Ravindra Jadeja’s move to the Rajasthan Royals looks imminent as the veteran all-rounder expressed his desire to leave the Chennai Super Kings. However, it is unlikely that Jadeja will be appointed as the captain of the RR.

Ravichandran Ashwin stated that Jadeja got an opportunity to finish his IPL career from where he began, adding that the all-rounder is unlikely to get captaincy duties as the RR management will look to groom young players.

“Jadeja is no small player for CSK. This is not something CSK have done in the past. You have to speak to the player. It is a good option for Jadeja; he can get to finish his IPL career where he began,” the former India off-spinner.

“It is always difficult to lead the side in your first year as you have to gel with the rest of the squad. I have played for the Rajasthan Royals, and I am familiar with their culture. It is a team built on youngsters and connections,” he added.

Rajasthan Royals are reportedly for captaincy as Sanju Samson nears his move to Chennai Super Kings. It has been reported that Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel are considered for leadership roles, with the latter at the forefront to take up captaincy duties.