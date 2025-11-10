Image Credit : Getty

Sanju Samson and the Rajasthan Royals are expected to part ways as the Chennai Super Kings push hard to secure a trade deal with the Jaipur-based franchise ahead of the IPL 2026 retentions. CSK reportedly are willing to trade Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to the Royals in exchange for Samson, finalizing a blockbuster swap that could reshape both teams ahead of the new season.

As Samson is set to move on from the Rajasthan Royals after 11 seasons, barring 2016 and 2017, when the franchise was banned due to match-fixing, the franchise’s management will have to identify a new leader who can guide the team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. RR’s management is expected to look at its core players who have been part of the franchise over the last few seasons to lead the team.

Here are three players who could take up captaincy duty as Sanju Samson prepares to exit the Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026.