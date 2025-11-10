Image Credit : Getty

Jadeja’s bowling numbers have dipped significantly over the past two seasons. In IPL 2025, he managed only 10 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 32.40 and an economy rate of 8.56. The previous year was not much better, with just eight wickets to his name. He no longer bowls in the powerplay and has struggled to make an impact even in the middle overs. While he did contribute 301 runs with the bat, his strike rate of 135.58 was far from game‑changing. CSK may benefit more from a bowler who can operate effectively across all phases of an innings.