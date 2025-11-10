3 Strong Reasons Chennai Super Kings Should Trade Ravindra Jadeja Before IPL 2026 Auction
Ravindra Jadeja’s role at CSK has become uncertain. Here are three reasons a trade could benefit the team.
Jadeja’s Role Uncertainty Hurts Team Balance
In IPL 2025, Ravindra Jadeja’s role within the Chennai Super Kings setup often appeared unclear. At times, he was promoted up the order, but those experiments failed to deliver. With the ball, he was used more for match‑ups and to complete overs rather than being a strike option. Meanwhile, players like Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis already provide quicker scoring down the order, making Jadeja’s batting less essential. His presence feels more like a luxury than a necessity, and trading him could allow CSK to bring in players who fit more defined roles and strengthen the overall team structure.
Decline In Bowling Impact And Effectiveness
Jadeja’s bowling numbers have dipped significantly over the past two seasons. In IPL 2025, he managed only 10 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 32.40 and an economy rate of 8.56. The previous year was not much better, with just eight wickets to his name. He no longer bowls in the powerplay and has struggled to make an impact even in the middle overs. While he did contribute 301 runs with the bat, his strike rate of 135.58 was far from game‑changing. CSK may benefit more from a bowler who can operate effectively across all phases of an innings.
Dhoni‑Jadeja Pairing At The Death Is Unsustainable
One of CSK’s biggest problems last season was their batting collapse in the middle and lower order, which left them at the bottom of the table. The once‑feared finishing duo of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja no longer carried the same threat. Jadeja’s runs came at a strike rate of 135.58, while Dhoni managed 196 runs at 135.17. Oppositions exploited this by using spin in the death overs, where both struggled to accelerate. Relying on this combination at the backend is no longer a sustainable strategy for the franchise.