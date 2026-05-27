The Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has left the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling completely dismantled during their IPL 2026 Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Wednesday, May 27.

Sooryavanshi played a blistering knock of 97 off 29 balls, including 12 sixes and 5 fours, at an astonishing strike rate of 334.48, as RR posted a solid total of 243/8 in 20 overs and set a 244-run target for the SRH to chase. The 15-year-old missed out on Chris Gayle’s record for the fastest IPL century (30 balls) by a mere three runs,

On that note, let’s take a look at eight key records shattered by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with his fiery performance in his maiden IPL appearance.