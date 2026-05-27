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SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Records Galore for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During His 97-Run Blitz
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a blistering 97-run knock in the IPL 2026 Eliminator for RR. The 15-year-old enjoyed a record-breaking season, shattering eight IPL records, including most runs by an uncapped player and most sixes in a season.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Unstoppable Record-Breaking Spree
The Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has left the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling completely dismantled during their IPL 2026 Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Wednesday, May 27.
Sooryavanshi played a blistering knock of 97 off 29 balls, including 12 sixes and 5 fours, at an astonishing strike rate of 334.48, as RR posted a solid total of 243/8 in 20 overs and set a 244-run target for the SRH to chase. The 15-year-old missed out on Chris Gayle’s record for the fastest IPL century (30 balls) by a mere three runs,
On that note, let’s take a look at eight key records shattered by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with his fiery performance in his maiden IPL appearance.
1. Most Sixes in an IPL Season
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been on a persistent six-hitting spree, as he shattered the former West Indies’ flamboyant batter Chris Gayle’s record for the most sixes in a single season. Gayle smashed 59 sixes in IPL 2013, and now the record has been passed on to the young batting sensation.
With 12 sixes in the IPL 2026 Eliminator, Sooryavanshi has taken the tally of maximums past 60, making him the first-ever batter to achieve this feat in a single IPL season, setting a new benchmark in the tournament's history. He entered the Eliminator with 53 sixes in his pocket and smashed seven sixes inside the powerplay to break Chris Gayle’s record of 59 maximums in an IPL season.
In 15 matches, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has logged 65 sixes so far in the season, continuing his record-breaking run as he leads the six-hitting charts in IPL 2026.
Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar hails 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's knock
2. Most Runs by an Uncapped Player in IPL Season
The young batting sensation has achieved another milestone in the history of IPL, as he became the uncapped player with the most runs in a single IPL season. He shattered his RR teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal’s record of 625 runs in IPL 2023, which had stood as the benchmark for an uncapped player.
Additionally, Sooryavanshi became the first batter to cross the 650-run mark as an uncapped player in a single IPL season, setting a new benchmark for consistency and dominance, which has already defined him as the standout performer of the 2026 campaign.
With his explosive 97-run knock, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has now amassed 680 runs, including a century and four fifties, at an average of 45.33 and a strike rate of 242.85 in 15 matches, firmly establishing himself as a transformative talent in the league.
3. First to 600-Run Mark with 200 SR in IPL Season
As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi crossed the 600-run mark for the first time in a single IPL season, the young batter achieved a unique feat that no other player had ever accomplished in the history of the cash-rich T20 league in the world.
24 batters, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, David Warner, and KL Rahul, had previously scored 600+ runs in an IPL season, but none combined it with a 200+ strike rate. However, the 15-year-old prodigy, the 25th to reach the 600-run mark, has redefined aggressive batting with a historic IPL 2026 season at a strike rate above 200 throughout his campaign.
Earlier, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieved the feat of becoming the second batter after former KKR all-rounder Andre Russell to amass 500 runs with a strike rate of 200 and above.
4. Joint-Fastest Fifty in IPL Playoff History
Despite playing his first-ever IPL playoff, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was completely unfazed by the pressure of the knockout, as he continued to carry on his aggressive batting and fearless strokeplay in the Eliminator against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The young batter has smashed his fifth fifty of the season in just 16 balls, equalling former CSK batter Suresh Raina’s record for the fastest fifty in IPL playoff/knockout history, which had stood since 2014. By matching the legendary benchmark, Sooryavanshi has further solidified his reputation as a big-match player capable of delivering under the highest pressure.
In his IPL career, Sooryavanshi has smashed five fifties under 20 balls, joining an elite group of power-hitters.
Also Read: IPL: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes Chris Gayle's sixes record in a season
5. First player to Hit 10+ Sixes in Two matches in an IPL season
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has further etched his name in the history books of the tournament as the first batter to hit 10 or more sixes in two different matches in a single IPL season, a feat he achieved during his prolific 2026 campaign.
Interestingly, Sooryavanshi achieved this ‘12-six’ milestone in both matches against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, first during their league stage encounter on April 25, and again during the IPL 2026 Eliminator, where his blistering 97-run knock featured another 12 maximums.
By recording these spectacular outings against the SRH, the 15-year-old has solidified his reputation as an unstoppable force, becoming the first player in the history of the league to hit 10+ sixes in multiple matches within a single edition of the tournament.
6. Most Runs in Powerplay in a Single IPL Season
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has often been known as the powerplay dominator, as he takes on the opposition bowlers with fearless intent. During his IPL 2026 campaign, Sooryavanshi ascended to the top of the all-time chart by surpassing former Australian flamboyant batter David Warner’s record of 467 powerplay runs in a single season.
Scoring 60 runs in the powerplay against the SRH in the Eliminator, Vaibhav has aggregated 490 runs in the first six overs throughout this season, setting an unprecedented benchmark for dominance at the top of the order.
The achievement, which came along with his 97-run knock, further highlights his status as the most destructive powerplay batter in the history of the league.
Also Read: IPL 2026: Suresh Raina praises RCB captain Rajat Patidar's knock
7. Most Runs via Boundaries in an IPL Season
Furthering his record-breaking spree, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become the second batter in IPL history to accumulate over 600 runs in a single season through boundaries alone. Jos Buttler was the first to achieve this feat when he aggregated 602 runs during his 863-run season in 2022. Sooryavanshi has reached this milestone with an even higher proportion of his total runs coming from fours and sixes.
Through 65 sixes and 55 fours, the 15-year-old has now accumulated 610 runs solely through boundaries. This staggering stat highlights that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scored nearly 90% of his total 680 runs in the 2026 campaign, which have come from boundaries, a testament to his unmatched ability to clear the ropes and find the fence at will.
Moreover, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has also shattered Chris Gayle’s record (354) for the most runs scored via sixes in a single IPL season. By smashing the ball into the stands 65 times, he has accumulated 390 runs exclusively from maximums, establishing an entirely new standard for boundary-hitting dominance in the tournament's history.
8. Most Innings with 200 SR in an IPL Season
Last but not least, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has now established a new record for the most innings with a strike rate of 200 or more in a single IPL season. Throughout his IPL 2026 campaign, the 15-year-old has surpassed the 200-strike-rate threshold in nine separate innings (minimum 10 balls faced).
The young batter has comfortable eclipse former KKR all-rounder Andre Russell’s record of eight innings with a strike rate of 200 or more, which he recorded during his iconic 2019 campaign. Sooryavanshi levelled Russell’s record when he played a knock of 93 off 38 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants.
With nine innings of 200+ SR in a single IPL season, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has officially set the gold standard for high-octane batting in the tournament. Alongside his record-breaking tally of 680 runs, Sooryavanshi has firmly established himself as the most explosive batter of IPL 2026, redefining high-impact T20 batting with unprecedented consistency at an elite strike rate.
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