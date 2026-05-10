Following RR’s clash with GT in IPL 2026, Jos Buttler gifted a bat to teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who refused to get it signed, saying he wanted to use it in a match. The young batter has also emerged as RR’s leading run-scorer, breaking records with his fearless performances.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was gifted a bat by Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Jos Buttler following their IPL 2026 clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, May 9.

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The RR suffered their fifth defeat of the season following a 77-run loss to the GT. With a 230-run target, the visitors were bundled out for 152 in 16.3 overs. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (36), Ravindra Jadeja (38), and Dhruv Jurel (24) were the only batters to score 20 or more runs, while the rest of the line-up failed to make any significant impact.

For GT, the half-centuries from skipper Shubman Gill (84) and Sai Sudharsan (55), and a quickfire unbeaten knock of 37 off 20 balls by Washington Sundar, powered the team to a massive total, ultimately proving too much for the RR’s batting unit to chase. Rashid Khan (4/33), Jason Holder (3/12), and Kagiso Rabada (2/33) led the bowling charge for the GT.

Also Read: Ashwin backs RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to play for India in all formats

Sooryavanshi Receives Bat Gift from Buttler

Following the conclusion of the match between the Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a moment to cherish despite the team's loss, as he met his idol Jos Buttler in the dugout. Not only did the teen sensation meet Buttler, but also received a bat as a gift from the English star.

In a video posted by the RR on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Sooryavanshi can be seen following Buttler to GT’s dressing room to collect the bat, which the former RR batter specifically picked out for him as a token of appreciation for his fearless batting performance. However, Sooryavanshi refused to get the bat signed.

When the RR cameraman asked the teen sensation to get Jos Buttler’s signature on the bat, he responded that he intended to actually use it in a match rather than keep it as a souvenir.

“I want to play, not collect signatures,” Vaibhav said.

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Though the RR lost the match, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the standout performer for the hosts as he played a blistering knock of 36 off 16 balls, including 3 fours and as many sixes, at a strike rate of 225.00. Interestingly, the 15-year-old became the youngest and fastest player in the history of the game to reach the milestone of 100 T20 sixes, overtaking Keiron Pollard’s record in terms of number of balls.

How Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Perform in IPL 2026?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been one of the standout performers with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2025. After his breakthrough debut season last year, the RR star has continued to evolve into a formidable force at the top of the order, showcasing a level of maturity and power that belies his age.

In the first five matches, Sooryavanshi registered the scores of 52, 31, 39, 78, and 0, aggregating 200 runs at an average of 40 and an impressive strike rate of 202.20. The 15-year-old was instrumental in the RR’s victories in the first four matches of their campaign, often giving the team blazing starts at the top of the order and setting the tone for the middle order to capitalize on.

In the next six matches, the young batter scored 46, 8, 103, 43, 4, and 36, aggregating 240 runs at an average of 40.00 and a strike rate of 228.57. Though his strike rate has remained unchanged, his tally and the strike rate have continued to impress, reinforcing his status as one of the most explosive and consistent young talents in IPL 2026.

Overall, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the leading run-getter for the RR in IPL 2026, aggregating 440 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 236.56 in 11 matches.

Also Read: Jadeja’s Intense Pocket Gesture At Buttler Sets Social Media Ablaze During Royals vs Titans IPL Thriller (WATCH)