Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has become the center of a controversy after a social activist threatened to file an FIR, labeling his participation in the IPL as 'child labour'. The activist's claims have sparked widespread debate and criticism, with many defending the young cricketer's right to play.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the young batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, were unexpectedly dragged into a legal and ethical controversy after a social activist threatened to file an FIR over his IPL participation.

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Sooryavanshi has been part of the IPL since the last season and has emerged as one of the mainstays of the RR’s batting line-up, thanks to his explosive batting and fearless strokeplay, which often enthralled the cricketing world, marking him as one of the most promising young talents in the league.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who turned 15 years old in March this year, is currently the leading run-getter for the Royals in the ongoing IPL season, with 404 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 40.40 and an impressive strike rate of 237.64 in 10 matches, further strengthening his reputation as one of the most explosive young batters in the tournament.

Also Read: ‘God Has Given It': RR teen Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Reply to ‘AI Chip’ Claim goes Viral (WATCH)

‘He Should Be Focusing on Studies’

Amid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s sensational rise in the IPL, the social activist from Karnataka sparked controversy by questioning the teenager’s participation in professional cricket at such a young age.

Debating on a local Kannada news channel, an activist named CM Shivakumar Nayak stated that a teenager should be concentrating on his education rather than participating in professional cricket, especially IPL, arguing that his involvement raises ethical and legal concerns given his age.

“This 15-year-old boy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from Rajasthan Royals, is being exploited. He is just a child, only 15 years old, and they have brought him into the IPL to play professional cricket. This is nothing but child labour,” the activist said as quoted by the Republic World.

“How can they make a minor boy play in such a big league like this? He should be focusing on his studies, going to school and completing his education instead of playing cricket at this tender age,” he added.

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CM Shivakumar Nayak’s remarks apparently stemmed from concerns over the participation of minors in high-intensity tournaments like IPL, where commercial commitments, travel schedules, and competitive pressure are significantly demanding for a player of such a young age.

Activist Sparks Child Labour Row

Further speaking on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s participation, a Karnataka social activist termed it ‘child labour’ and reiterated his legal demand for action against the Rajasthan Royals franchise, including the possibility of filing an FIR.

“I strongly condemn this, and I will be filing a police complaint or legal case against the Rajasthan Royals management for violating child rights and child labour laws,” CM Shivakumar Nayak said.

“Don't let this boy play IPL cricket, it's child labour, he should study," he added.

The Child Labour Law in India states that children below the age of 14 are prevented from being employed in any occupation or process, while adolescents between 14 and 18 are restricted from hazardous work, with exceptions made for permitted activities such as sports and entertainment under regulated conditions.

In Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s case, his participation is considered part of regulated professional sport, not child labour under Indian law.

Also Read: IPL 2026: RR Batting Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Unstoppable Record-Breaking Quest

Activist Trolled Over ‘Child Labour’ Remark

Karnataka social activist CM Shivakumar Nayak’s remark on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s participation in the IPL has sparked widespread criticism and trolling on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning his interpretation of child labour laws in the context of professional sports.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts dismissed activist claims as ‘illogical’ and ‘publicity stunt’, arguing that Sooryavanshi is playing professional cricket with BCCI approval and is excelling at the highest level. Others ridiculed the comparison with child labour and defended his right to pursue the sport.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.1 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, making him the youngest crorepati in IPL history at the time of his signing. The young batter justified his price tag by having a breakthrough debut IPL season last year, amassing 252 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 206.55 in seven matches.

In his IPL career so far, Sooryavanshi has amassed 656 runs, including two centuries and 3 fifties, at an average of 38.58 and a strike rate of 224.65 in 17 matches.