Ravindra Jadeja’s fiery “pocket” gesture after dismissing Jos Buttler lit up Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, as Yashasvi Jaiswal led in place of injured Riyan Parag during IPL playoff race.

Ravindra Jadeja’s fiery celebration became the talking point of Rajasthan Royals’ high-stakes encounter against Gujarat Titans. The left-arm spinner dismissed Jos Buttler in the 14th over, just as the England batter was gearing up to accelerate.

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Attempting a big shot off the second ball of the over, Buttler found Donovan Ferreira in the deep. What followed was Jadeja’s now-familiar “pocket” gesture — hand inside his pocket, eyes locked on the departing batter — a symbolic send-off suggesting Buttler was “in his pocket.”

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Jadeja’s Gesture and Its Context

This was not the first time Jadeja showcased the gesture this season. Earlier, he celebrated Nicholas Pooran’s dismissal against Lucknow Super Giants in the same manner.

The intensity Jadeja brought against his former franchise star Buttler added extra drama to the contest. His celebration underscored his confidence in controlling one of the most dangerous batters in T20 cricket.

Jadeja has consistently managed to keep Buttler in check across formats. In T20 cricket, Buttler has scored 82 runs off 66 balls against Jadeja, dismissed three times, striking at 124.24. The spinner’s ability to slow Buttler down in the middle overs has been a recurring theme, preventing the England batter from dominating him consistently.

Leadership Change for Rajasthan Royals

The match also marked a leadership shift for Rajasthan Royals. With regular skipper Riyan Parag sidelined due to a hamstring injury sustained in the previous game, Yashasvi Jaiswal stepped in as captain.

Leading the side for the first time in the IPL, Jaiswal won the toss and opted to bowl first, expressing optimism despite the setback.

At the toss, Jaiswal confirmed Parag’s absence and announced two changes to the playing XI: Shimron Hetmyer and Yash Raj Punja came in. “We are going to bowl first. I think the wicket is pretty good and we want to chase it.

Riyan pulled his hamstring last game, so I feel he'll be coming back soon. Shimron Hetmyer comes in and Yash Raj Punja comes in. That’s the two guys who are coming in. I’m really excited, looking forward to the game,” Jaiswal said