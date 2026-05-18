Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has sparked a major social media storm during IPL 2026 after a viral video captured him telling a young fan, "Side ho jaa." This off-field incident adds to the pressure on the captain, whose team is struggling to secure a playoff spot, and who was recently fined for a separate code of conduct breach.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag has found himself at the centre of yet another raging social media storm following a controversial interaction with a young fan amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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Parag is already under immense scrutiny for his captaincy following the Royals’ sixth loss of the season after defeat to the Delhi Capitals, which further threatened their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. After winning the first four matches of their campaign, RR’s momentum has completely derailed, as they have lost six matches in eight outings.

With the playoffs heating up, the timing of this controversy couldn't be worse for the Rajasthan Royals, who desperately need to arrest their current slide if they want to guarantee themselves a spot in the final four.

Also Read: 3 Brutal IPL 2026 Fielding Failures That Proved Dropped Catches Can End Entire Campaigns

Riyan Parag’s ‘Side Ho Jaa’ Incident Goes Viral

As the Rajasthan Royals are already grappling with the severe dip in their on-field campaign, this highly polarised off-field incident involving Riyna Parag has only added immense fuel to the fire.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Riyan Parag was seen walking in the hotel lobby with heavy scrutiny when a young fan broke through the security cordon to approach him for a photograph. The young kid tried to stay close to the RR skipper to capture a quick selfie while Parag was making his way through the crowded lobby.

Visibly focused on moving ahead and surrounded by bouncers, the 24-year-old initially appeared to tell the persistent youngster, “Side ho jaa”. When the youngster continued walk beside him, Riyan Parag decided to take the matter into his own hands.

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Riyan Parag has already been involved in a controversy when he was spotted vaping in the dressing room during the match against the Punjab Kings and was later fined 25% of his match fee, or INR 25 lakh, for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) categorised the dressing room infraction as a Level 1 offence under Article 2.21, which specifically deals with ‘conduct that brings the game into disrepute.’

Riyan Parag’s Moment Sparks Social Media Backlash

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag’s interaction with a young fan, telling the kid “Side ho jaa” in a viral hotel lobby video, sparked a widespread debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), adding to the off-field controversies surrounding the 24-year-old amid a turbulent IPL 2026 season.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts were sharply divided over the incident. Some criticised Parag for showing ‘zero love for fans’ and ‘overacting’ when the child tried to take a selfie, while others defended the RR captain, saying athletes deserve personal space and the youngster should not have breached security.

Many highlighted that respect and boundaries matter, regardless of fame, and parents should teach children about appropriate behaviour.

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Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals are currently in a situation where they have to win the remaining two matches against the Lucknow Super Giants and the Mumbai Indians to have a realistic chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Riyan Parag has had a moderate season with the bat, amassing 258 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 25.80 and a strike rate of 151.76 in 11 matches.

Also Read: Gavaskar calls Parag's decision to use Ferreira 'a suicidal move'