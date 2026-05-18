Riyan Parag slammed Rajasthan Royals' performance after their third straight IPL 2026 loss, a five-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals. He said the team wasn't 'up to the mark' and their playoff hopes are now in jeopardy.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag expressed disappointment after the team's five-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Sunday, saying that the Rajasthan-based franchise "weren't up to the mark." This was Rajasthan Royals' third straight defeat, leaving them in a must-win situation in their remaining two matches to keep their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive. RR currently sit sixth in the points table with six wins and six defeats.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

RR Falter After Strong Start

Batting first at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, RR were in a strong position at 160/2 in 14 overs, but were restricted to 193/8 in 20 overs, with DC's Mitchell Starc starring with a four-wicket haul. Starc was well supported by two wickets each from Ngidi and Madhav.

Parag Laments Missed Opportunity

Following the match, Riyan Parag voiced his disappointment at the team's loss, stating that they failed to make the most of their strong position around the 14-over mark. He believed RR should have gone on to post a much higher total, somewhere in the range of 220 to 230 runs.

Parag criticised RR's bowling and fielding as below par, saying the overall energy, execution, and skill were not up to standard.

Parag added that the team has underperformed in recent matches and, if they fail to qualify for the top four, it would be entirely their responsibility.

"Pretty much everything, actually (on where RR went wrong). We were in a pretty good space after 14 overs. After I got out, we didn't capitalise on that. It had to be 220-230, something like that. As far as the bowling is concerned, I think we just weren't there. We weren't up to the mark. Didn't really work out. (on the fielding) Very poor. You've got to be better than what we've done today. Extremely disappointed," Parag said at the post-match presentations on Sunday.

"I feel we are a way better team than what we've played or shown in the last 4-5 games. I feel what we've shown today, energy-wise, skill-wise, execution-wise, is definitely not up to the mark. And if we keep on playing like this, we shouldn't be in contention for the top 4. If we do not qualify, it's our fault. No one else's," he said.

Porel and Rahul Power DC to Victory

Chasing 194, DC were powered by a strong start from Abishek Porel (51 off 31) and KL Rahul (56 off 42), who built a dominant opening partnership of 105 runs and took the team to 72/0 in the powerplay. After a brief middle-order wobble, captain Axar Patel played a match-winning cameo of 34 off 18 balls to finish the chase with four balls remaining.

Earlier, Royals posted 193/8, led by Dhruv Jurel (53) and Riyan Parag (51), while teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi impressed again with a quick 46 off 21 balls.