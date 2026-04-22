Aditya Tare has sparked speculation over MS Dhoni's potential IPL 2026 return, revealing the CSK stalwart was seen keeping wickets during a practice session, a positive sign of his recovery from a calf injury ahead of the MI clash.

Aditya Tare has sparked speculation over MS Dhoni's possible return, revealing that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart was seen keeping wickets during a practice session ahead of their high-voltage clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. The former Indian cricketer Dhoni is yet to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as he has been recovering from an injury.

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Tare Surprised to See Dhoni with Gloves On

Speaking on Star Sports, Tare said he was surprised to see Dhoni don the wicketkeeping gloves during nets, a rare sight according to him, especially after the veteran's recent calf injury. "I was watching the practice session, and what surprised me the most is Mahi bhai keeping wickets. I have never seen him wear wicket-keeping gloves in a net session before," JioStar expert Tare said.

Rule No. 1: Don’t step out when Thala’s behind the stumps Rule No. 2: Read Rule No. 1 again 😂💪#WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/mPYUIb3yuW — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2026

The former MI cricketer Tare added that Dhoni usually limits himself to batting or light drills during practice sessions, making this development notable as a potential indicator of recovery progress. "He had his helmet, pads, and keeping gloves on. He is probably testing his match fitness after the calf injury," he noted.

Tare further mentioned that while Dhoni had batted in practice sessions earlier, this was the first time he had seen him take up wicketkeeping duties this season, calling it a positive sign for CSK. "This is the first time I have seen him keep wickets this year. That is a good sign. CSK might have him back on the field very soon," he added.

CSK Face Archrivals MI

The Super Kings will face archrivals Mumbai Indians at the iconic Wakhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 23. CSK are languishing in eighth place, whereas Mumbai are placed seventh in the IPL 2026 standings. (ANI)