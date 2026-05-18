Speculation is rampant about MS Dhoni's return for CSK's final IPL 2026 home game after a two-month injury layoff. An old video of him wishing for a final match in Chennai has fueled rumors of a farewell appearance. With Dhoni training at Chepauk, fans eagerly await whether he will play his last game for the Chennai faithful.

Ahead of the Chennai Super Kings’ final home game of the IPL 2026 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the speculations have taken centre stage around the possibility of a former captain and legendary wicketkeeper-batter, MS Dhoni’s long-awaited return to the playing XI.

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MS Dhoni has been on the sidelines for almost two months due to a calf injury sustained ahead of the CSK’s first match against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Despite the scheduled two-week recovery timeline initially announced by the franchise, the 44-year-old’s recovery stretched across nearly two months after he reportedly aggravated the strain during rehabilitation.

The coaches, Stephen Fleming and Mike Hussey, have both kept fans and media on the edge rather than providing concrete timelines regarding the five-time IPL-winning captain’s return to the squad.

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MS Dhoni’s Old Video Goes Viral

As the Chennai Super Kings are set to play their final home game of the season against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the iconic clip has triggered an absolute frenzy on social media, with fans treating the match as the ultimate emotional threshold for 'Thala's' potential final bow.

Back in 2021, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter was felicitated by then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at an event organised by the franchise’s parent company, India Cements, to celebrate their fourth IPL triumph title on its 75th anniversary. In his speech, Dhoni stated that he had always envisioned his final T20 appearance taking place in front of the Chennai crowd that had adopted him as their own.

“I have always planned my cricket. The last game I played was in Ranchi. The last home game in ODI was at my hometown in Ranchi. So, hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it's next year or in five years' time, we don't really know," Dhoni said.

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The remark made by MS Dhoni five years ago has suddenly gained immense relevance as the cosmic timeline of his prediction lands squarely on the 2026 season. A similar clip went viral on social media during the last IPL season, when Dhoni was approaching the tail end of his campaign, but it has hit an entirely different note of urgency this time around.

Will MS Dhoni Play CSK’s Final Home Match at Chepauk?

It has been speculated that the ongoing IPL season could be MS Dhoni’s final appearance in the cash-rich T20 league, as neither Dhoni nor the Chennai Super Kings management has officially cleared the air on his future beyond this season.

The former captain’s absence for nearly two months has naturally forced fans to confront a reality without him, turning tonight's final league match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium into a highly speculative farewell event. MS Dhoni has been training hard in the nets at Chepauk, potentially hinting at his imminent return to the starting XI after a prolonged period on the sidelines.

It was reported that the 44-year-old wanted to keep himself on the sidelines to help management prepare for the future, preferring to step aside rather than disrupt a settled winning combination or block opportunities for younger talent who represent the future core of the franchise.

It remains to be seen whether it will be a clinical decision based on team combination or an emotional one to give the Chennai faithful one last glimpse of their 'Thala' on the field.

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