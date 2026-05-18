Orange Cap: Race Heats Up! Vaibhav's Big Jump Pushes Sanju Down, KL Rahul Enters Top 4
The IPL's top run-scorers list is seeing some major drama again. While Sai Sudarshan is holding on to the Orange Cap, players like KL Rahul and Vaibhav Suryavanshi are making big moves up the leaderboard.
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Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Rajasthan's young star, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, is climbing the IPL run-scorers list. He blasted 46 runs off just 21 balls against Delhi Capitals, which pushed him up to the sixth spot.
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Vaibhav Overtakes Sanju
Vaibhav now sits at sixth place with 486 runs from 12 matches, overtaking Chennai's Sanju Samson. He is batting with a solid average of 40.50 and an explosive strike rate of 234.78.
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Vaibhav Suryavanshi's sixes
Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 3 more sixes against Delhi. This took his tally to 43 sixes in 12 games, setting a new record for the most sixes by an Indian player in a single IPL season.
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Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli scored a brilliant half-century against Punjab in the first match, but it wasn't enough to grab the Orange Cap. He is currently in third place on the leaderboard with 542 runs from 13 matches.
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Sai Sudarshan
The top two spots are locked by Gujarat players. Sai Sudarshan leads the race with 554 runs in 13 matches, while his captain Shubman Gill is right behind him in second place with 552 runs from 12 matches.
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KL Rahul
KL Rahul is back in the top four after a fantastic half-century against Rajasthan. His performance took his total to 530 runs from 13 matches, pushing him back into the elite group.
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Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen, who was once at the top, has now slipped to fifth place. After the Super Sunday games, he remains at 508 runs and has dropped down the leaderboard.
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Abhishek Sharma
With players like Rahul, Kohli, and Vaibhav surging ahead, Hyderabad's opener Abhishek Sharma has dropped to seventh place. He has scored 481 runs in 12 matches and holds a strike rate of 2019.13.
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Cooper Connolly
Two Australian players have made it into the top 10 list. Punjab's Cooper Connolly is at eighth position with 473 runs from 13 matches, and Lucknow's Mitchell Marsh is ninth with 467 runs from 12 matches.
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Sanju Samson
After a busy Super Sunday, Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson has dropped to the tenth spot. The surge from Rahul, Kohli, and Vaibhav pushed him down. Sanju has scored 450 runs in 12 matches, with an average of 50 and a strike rate of 164.23.
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