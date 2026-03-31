Mohammed Shami has dismissed retirement talks, saying he will quit only when he feels tired or bored. Eyeing an India comeback, he aims to impress in IPL 2026 with Lucknow Super Giants, stressing that his focus remains on hard work, attitude, and giving 100% rather than worrying about selection decisions.

The veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is not willing to think of retirement as he aims to push for India's comeback throughout the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Shami will return to competitive cricket when Lucknow Super Giants take on Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, April 1.

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Shami’s last appearance in an Indian jersey was in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, and since then, the veteran pacer hasn’t been considered for selection for the England Test tour due to concerns over his fitness. Despite a strong showing in the recently concluded Indian domestic cricket season, Mohammed Shami wasn’t picked for the Test series against West Indies and South Africa, and the ODI series against Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand.

Across Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and Vijay Hazare Trophy, Mohammed Shami picked 67 wickets in 21 matches, but the Bengal pacer is awaiting his national recall, as the BCCI selectors are reportedly prioritising younger pace options for the ongoing international cycle.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami: 5 Reasons Why Veteran Pacer Must Be in India’s 2027 ODI World Cup Plans

‘When I Get Tired, I Will Call It A Day’

Ever since being overlooked for the India selection across formats, Mohammed Shami has faced a constant question about his future. After he was dropped from the India squad for the England Test tour and the subsequent bilateral series against South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand, there were speculations that the veteran pacer would retire from international cricket.

Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel, Shami stated that he is not thinking about retirement at the moment and will only call time on his career when he feels tired or loses interest in the game.

“When I get tired, I will call it a day. But I am not even thinking of retirement right now because such thoughts pull you down. If this thought crosses your mind, it means you’re already tired. And if you’re tired, it means you’re bored. And I have said this earlier, too,” the 35-year-old said.

“I’ll leave cricket the day I wake up and decide to get bored. So yeah, the day I feel lazy or get bored, I’ll leave. But neither am I bored nor am I lazy. I am enjoying. Results are good and positive,” he added.

Mohammed Shami has been one of India’s most reliable pacers, known for delivering crucial breakthroughs across formats. In fact, Shami was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Men in Blue’s Champions Trophy-winning campaign with nine wickets, including a fifer at an average of 25.89 and an economy rate of 5.68 in five matches.

Not Luck, But Hard Work Matters

Further speaking on his comeback and performance, Mohammed Shami emphasised that his focus remains on giving the best on the field rather than worrying about the selection. He also highlighted that luck is beyond his control, but his attitude, preparation, and determination are what truly define his performances.

“As a bowler, I will give my 100 per cent. I’ll perform my responsibilities and try to meet the expectations set for me. Rest, I can’t change my luck. All I can contribute is with my attitude and determination. If Lucknow has trusted me, I will give my all,” Shami said.

“Still, whenever you’re playing, the main element is satisfaction. Will I get the returns based on all the preparations that I have gone through? I did not focus on how much domestic I’ve played, but on the fact that my rhythm is alright. If that’s the point, I start thinking about the future,” he added.

In the last IPL season, Mohammed Shami didn’t have an ideal outing, picking just 6 wickets, at an average of 56.16 and an economy rate of 11.23 in nine matches, despite being bought for INR 10 crore by the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

Ahead of the IPL 2026, the 2023 Orange Cap winner was traded to Lucknow Super Giants, marking his move to a new setup where he will be eager to rediscover his rhythm and make a strong statement with the ball. The IPL 2026 serves as a crucial platform for Mohammed Shami to knock on the door of the BCCI selectors for Team India recall.

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