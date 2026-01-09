Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami continues to wait for a recall to the national side as he was ignored again for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, starting on January 11. After his appearance in an Indian jersey in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, Shami has not featured in Tests and ODIs.

Shami was not included for the England Test tour due to fitness concerns, but was ignored for the Test series against West Indies and the ODI series against Australia and South Africa. The BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar clarified that the veteran Indian pacer was overlooked not due to lack of ability, but had not played enough competitive cricket and was still working on his match fitness, which sparked fiery exchanges between Agarkar and Shami.

With Team India beginning their 2027 World Cup preparations, starting with a three-match series against New Zealand, let’s take a look at why Mohammed Shami must be in the plans for the marquee event.