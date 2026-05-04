Mumbai Indians' star batter Rohit Sharma's gesture towards an injured groundsman at Wankhede Stadium has drawn attention. During a practice session, Sharma accidentally struck a groundstaff member with a shot and immediately rushed to provide aid and ensure he received medical assistance.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants, the Mumbai Indians star batter Rohit Sharma’s gesture towards an injured groundsman during the practice session drew attention at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, May 3.

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Rohit Sharma is preparing for his return to action after being on the sidelines for more than two weeks following his sustained hamstring injury during the clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12. Due to injury, the veteran batter missed five consecutive matches, two against the Chennai Super Kings, one each against the Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rohit’s injury absence has apparently impacted the Mumbai Indians’ campaign as they are currently languishing at the ninth spot with just 7 losses in 9 outings, with only 5 matches left in the league stage to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Pujara on MI vs LSG clash, a battle for pride and legacy

Rohit Sharma’s Gesture Towards the Groundsman Caught Attention

As Rohit Sharma prepares himself for his comeback after over two weeks of injury lay-off amid the ongoing IPL season, the veteran batter didn’t hesitate to show his concern towards the Wankhede Stadium groundsman, who injured his knee during practice while being struck by a shot, and immediately received Rohit’s attention and support.

Rohit was batting in the nets when he played a shot that accidentally struck the knee of a groundstaff member who was attending to his duties near the ground, prompting the MI star to immediately rush over and check on his condition before ensuring he received proper medical assistance.

“When Rohit Sharma sir told us to remove the off-side net, we did so and stood at the side. Just then, while I was wrapping the ripe and not paying attention to the players nearby, the ball hit me on my left knee,” Siban Biswas told Mid-Day.

“Rohit sir immediately came and inquired about the injury, but I told him to continue batting and not to bother. Yet, he returned with an ice pack and also sent someone to give me some medicine and a spray to put on my leg,” he added.

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Though Rohit Sharma was himself recovering from a hamstring injury and working hard to make a comeback, the 39-year-old still made time to personally check on the Wankhede’s groundstaff member, ensuring he was comfortable and receiving timely treatment before returning to his training session.

‘I Got a Handshake With Rohit Sir’

The Wankhede groundstaff member, Siban Biswas, injured his knee by Rohit Sharma’s shot during the practice session, but still described the moment as memorable. Despite the pain, he managed to get a handshake with the veteran batter.

“It was mixed feelings. Though my knee was in pain, at the same time, it feels good because I got a handshake with Rohit sir.” Biswas added.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma will himself decide his availability for the Mumbai Indians’ crucial clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, as he is expected to undergo late fitness assessments ahead of the must-win encounter for MI’s playoff hopes.

Rohit featured in four matches in the ongoing IPL 2026 and aggregated 137 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 45.66 and a strike rate of 165.06 in four matches. In the last five matches, the Mumbai Indians have managed just one win, further denting their playoff chances.

Also Read: IPL 2026: RCB opener Phil Salt flies to UK after finger injury