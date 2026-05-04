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3 Reasons Josh Inglis Could Transform Lucknow’s Batting & Solve Their Middle-Order IPL Struggles Against MI
Lucknow Super Giants’ batting woes continue in the IPL, but Josh Inglis offers solutions. From spin‑hitting ability to easing Nicholas Pooran’s role and proven match‑ups against MI’s seamers, here are three reasons he should play.
Spin‑hitting pedigree adds stability
Josh Inglis has built a reputation for handling spin effectively. In T20s, he averages 28.6 with a strike rate of 141.9 against spin bowlers. With LSG’s middle order faltering, his ability to counter spin could provide much‑needed stability. His international record of 1,000 runs in 43 innings, including two fifties and two centuries, underlines his credentials.
Reshaping Nicholas Pooran’s role
Pooran’s struggles at No. 4 have hurt LSG’s batting. Inglis’ inclusion allows the team to push Pooran lower down the order into a finishing role. At No. 6, Pooran has scored 305 runs in 10 IPL innings at an average of 38.13 and a strike rate of 154.04, including two fifties. This adjustment could ease pressure and maximize his strengths.
Strong record against MI’s seamers
Inglis’ match‑ups against Mumbai’s frontline bowlers strengthen his case. Against Jasprit Bumrah, he has scored 52 runs off 34 balls, including a 20‑run over in Qualifier 2 of the 2025 season. He also boasts 34 runs off 18 deliveries against Trent Boult at a strike rate of 188.9 without being dismissed. These numbers suggest he can counter MI’s key seamers effectively.
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