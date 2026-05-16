Finn Allen (93), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (82), and Cameron Green (52) powered KKR to a massive 247/2 against GT. Raghuvanshi also scored his fifth fifty of IPL 2026, while Mohammed Siraj completed 200 T20 wickets during the KKR innings.

Attacking half-centuries from Finn Allen and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, along with a fifty from Cameron Green, powered Kolkata Knight Riders to a commanding 247 for 2 against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League clash in Kolkata on Saturday. Allen led the charge with a blistering 93 off just 35 balls, while Raghuvanshi provided strong support with a fluent 82 off 44 deliveries. Green then added a late flourish with an unbeaten 52 off 28 balls, powering Kolkata Knight Riders to a mammoth total.

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Allen Leads KKR's Charge

Asked to bat first, Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen opened the innings for KKR. Mohammed Siraj bowled a disciplined opening over, conceding just five runs, before Kagiso Rabada followed up with another tight spell, giving away only eight runs.

However, Finn Allen broke the early restraint in the next over, opening his shoulders to smash back-to-back boundaries off Mohammed Siraj and collecting 12 runs from the third over. He also took on Rabada in the 4th over, smashing him for two massive sixes.

Siraj Reaches 200 T20 Wickets

Siraj, in the following over, struck, removing KKR skipper for 14, bringing Angkrish Raghuvanshi to the crease. With this wicket, Mohammed Siraj completed 200 wickets in T20 cricket, becoming the 21st Indian bowler and the 11th fast bowler to reach the milestone.

Allen-Raghuvanshi Build Mammoth Partnership

After the dismissal of Ajinkya Rahane, Allen and Raghuvanshi built a strong second-wicket partnership, taking on the Gujarat Titans' attack all around the ground. At the halfway mark, after 10 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders were 116 for 1, with Allen unbeaten on 71 and Raghuvanshi on 27. The duo added 95 runs off 41 balls before Sai Kishore gave GT a much needed break through, removing Allen for 93 off 35 balls, bringing Cameron Green to the crease.

93 runs by Allen is the highest individual score for KKR against GT in IPL.

Raghuvanshi, Green Provide Late Flourish

The duo of Green and Raghuvanshi then hammered the GT bowlers, taking the home side past 200 runs mark in 17 overs.

Raghuvanshi Joins Elite List

Raghuvanshi continued his sensational form by bringing up his fifth fifty of the Indian Premier League 2026 season. He now has the second-most 50-plus scores in a single IPL season for Kolkata Knight Riders, joining an elite list led by Gautam Gambhir with six such scores, while he is now level with Robin Uthappa on five.

Raghuvanshi has emerged as one of the standout young performers in the IPL 2026 season, recording five 50-plus scores at just 21 years of age. This places him among an elite group of young batters, behind only Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who both have six such scores in a season at the same age. He is also levelled with Devdutt Padikkal, who also had slammed 5 50+ scores in an IPL season at 21.

Raghuvanshi took on veteran seamer Siraj in the 19th overs, smashing him for 25 runs. Green and Raghuvanshi smashed 12 runs off the final over to power Kolkata Knight Riders to a commanding 247 for 2 in their innings.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)