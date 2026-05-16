RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara praised young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as a supremely talented player. He urged the team to focus on their remaining games to secure a playoff spot, noting inconsistent batting but a good bowling rhythm.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Kumar Sangakkara praised young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calling him a highly talented player who understands the game well and enjoys batting. He urged the youngster to stay relaxed, enjoy his cricket, and accept both good and bad performances as part of his development. Sangakkara also noted that despite his age, Sooryavanshi has held his own within the squad and earned respect among senior players. Sangakkara was speaking to the reporters on the eve of RR's clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in New Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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Sangakkara on 'supremely talented' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

"Vaibhav is supremely talented and very young. He should enjoy every moment on the field. He will have his good days and bad days. It is okay. He enjoys love batting, reads the game really well and is a smart young kid. Around the group, he has held his own among seniors," Sangakkara said.

Focus on the present for playoff push

Rajasthan Royals currently sits fifth on the Indian Premier League points table with six wins from 11 matches, accumulating 12 points. The team will now aim to win at least two of their remaining fixtures to strengthen their push for a playoff berth. Sangakkara emphasised the importance of staying focused on the present rather than getting ahead of themselves, saying the team must concentrate on each game and maintain consistency in their standards. He noted that while the bowling unit is in good rhythm, the batting has been inconsistent, something he described as normal in T20 cricket. Sangakkara added that the key for the team is to keep believing in their abilities and approach the remaining matches with confidence and discipline.

"Sometimes you tend to think too far ahead. We have conversations with players to keep their focus. We have to win all our games, and it is a good challenge for the team. The real key is to be consistent with your standards. We are in a good place, with the ball, not so much with the bat. That happens in T20 cricket. You have to keep believing in your skillset to beat any side," he added. (ANI)