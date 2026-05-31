Rajasthan Royals' batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has officially won the IPL 2026 Orange Cap. At just 15 years old, he became the youngest player to achieve this feat, amassing a record-breaking 776 runs, solidifying his win after his competitors were dismissed cheaply in the final.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has officially been confirmed as the Orange Cap winner of the ongoing IPL 2026 following the cheap dismissals of Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan in the final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the spotlight in the IPL 2026 with his aggressive batting and fearless strokeplay, which often left opposition bowlers shell-shocked and thrilled fans across the country. His batting prowess became one of the most talked-about aspects of this IPL season, as he consistently decimated bowling attacks with a unique blend of technical precision and explosive power.

Though RR was knocked out of the tournament after a Qualifier 2 defeat to the GT, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s commanding performance across the season has solidified his position as one of the brightest talents to watch out for in Indian as well as international cricket.

Also Read: IPL 2026: 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi youngest Orange Cap winner

Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest Orange Cap Winner

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a record-breaking IPL season, amassing 776 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 237.30 in 15 matches, putting him at the top of the chart in the Orange Cap race ahead of the 2026 final between the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

Though Sooryavanshi was leading the Orange Cap race, the 15-year-old was not officially declared the winner, as GT openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan were still in contention for the prestigious individual honour when the match began. The race remained wide open, with both needing significant contributions to surpass the Royals star.

Gill stood at 722 runs, while Sudharsan was on 710 heading into the summit clash, meaning both were within striking distance of the 776-run mark. However, the cheap dismissals of both GT openers in the high-stakes final confirmed Sooryavanshi as the winner, as neither could bridge the gap.

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Sooryavanshi’s 776-run tally is the most by any teenager in the history of the Indian Premier League, setting a benchmark for future generations and underlining his rapid ascent in the sport. At the age of 15, the Bihar batter became the youngest to win the Orange Cap, by Sai Sudharsan, who won the accolade at 23 years and 231 days during the 2025 season.

‘Remember the Name’: Social Media Erupts for the Orange Cap Winner

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s historic campaign, concluding with his maiden Orange Cap, has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts deluging the platform with praise and adulation. The sheer audacity of a 15-year-old dominating the world’s most competitive T20 league has left the fraternity spellbound.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts showered praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Orange Cap triumph, calling him a ‘phenom’ and a ‘gem for Indian cricket.” Many were stunned by his 776-run season at just 15, describing it as a ‘legendary debut' and a ‘generational statement,’ while others said such records may be nearly impossible to break.

Some fans also highlighted the sheer dominance of the young batter, noting his 72 sixes and relentless strike rate, while others marvelled at how a school-age teenager outshone established stars, calling it a ‘once-in-a-generation performance’ and urging everyone to ‘remember the name’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

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In the last IPL season, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s batting prowess became known to the cricketing world as he made a historic debut for the Rajasthan Royals. In his debut season, the young batting sensation amassed 252 runs, including a record-breaking 101-run knock against the Gujarat Titans, at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 206.56.

Sooryavanshi’s maiden IPL campaign was apparently a foundation for a record-breaking 2026 season that redefined individual dominance in T20 cricket.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Final: GT's batting collapse leads to unflattering records