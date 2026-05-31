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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s IPL 2026 Explosive Run: Sixes, Milestones, & Records That Shocked All
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s IPL 2026 campaign rewrote history. Discover five monumental batting records he shattered, cementing his place among the most explosive talents the league has ever seen.
Most Sixes In A Single Season
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed his way into history by hitting 72 sixes in IPL 2026, comfortably surpassing Chris Gayle’s long-standing record of 59 sixes from 2012. Andre Russell’s 52 in 2019, Gayle’s 51 in 2013, and Jos Buttler’s 45 in 2022 now trail behind the southpaw’s incredible tally. His dominance with the bat ensured that the record books had to be rewritten.
Fastest To 1,000 Runs By Balls Faced
During his knock of 96 against GT in Qualifier 2, Sooryavanshi became the fastest batter to reach 1,000 IPL runs in terms of balls faced. He needed just 440 deliveries to achieve the milestone, breaking Andre Russell’s previous record of 545 balls. Tim David (560), Travis Head (575), and Heinrich Klaasen (594) complete the list, but none could match the blistering pace set by Sooryavanshi.
Quickest To 1,000 Runs By Innings
Among batters who have taken the fewest innings to reach 1,000 IPL runs, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stands joint-second. He reached the landmark in 23 innings, equalling Lendl Simmons. Shaun Marsh leads the chart with 21 innings, while Devon Conway (24), Sai Sudharsan (25), and Matthew Hayden (25) follow. This achievement further highlights Sooryavanshi’s consistency and ability to deliver match after match.
Most Powerplay Runs In A Season
Sooryavanshi’s aggressive approach at the top saw him accumulate 521 runs in the powerplay, making him the first batter to cross 500 in that phase during a single IPL season. His overall tally of 776 runs in IPL 2026 included this record-breaking feat. David Warner’s 467 in 2016 was the previous best, followed by Travis Head (402 in 2024), Sai Sudharsan (402 in 2025), and Adam Gilchrist (382 in 2009).
Most Runs By An Uncapped Player
At just 15 years old, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the first uncapped player to cross 700 runs in an IPL season, finishing with 776 runs. His opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal previously held the record with 626 runs in 2023. Shaun Marsh’s 616 in 2008, Riyan Parag’s 573 in 2016, and Prabhsimran Singh’s 549 in 2025 now stand behind Sooryavanshi’s extraordinary achievement.
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