India beat Bangladesh 3-0 in the SAFF Women's Championship 2026, their first victory over them in seven years. Goals from Pyari Xaxa, Lynda Kom Serto, and Malavika P helped the Blue Tigresses top Group B and reach the semi-finals.

India defeated Bangladesh 3-0 to secure top spot in Group B of the SAFF Women's Championship 2026 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Sunday.

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It was the Blue Tigresses' first win over Bangladesh in seven years after losing their previous two matches against them in the 2022 and 2024 editions of the tournament. Pyari Xaxa opened the scoring in the first half in the 36th minute before second-half goals from Lynda Kom Serto (78' p) and Malavika P (90+1') sealed an impressive victory, according to a release.

With a perfect six points from two matches after their earlier 11-0 demolition of the Maldives, India emerged as Group B toppers and will now face Bhutan in the semi-final on June 3 at 20:00. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will take on Nepal in the other semi-final earlier in the day at 16:00.

India Overcome Early Scare to Dominate

Both teams began the contest with purpose and intensity. Bangladesh nearly stunned the hosts in the second minute when a momentary lapse in concentration from Shilky Devi Hemam allowed Anika Rania Siddiqui an early opening. India goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu Elangbam, however, kept the danger at bay.

That early scare appeared to settle India. The hosts gradually assumed control of the contest through crisp passing combinations and intelligent use of the flanks. Their midfield dictated the tempo, while aerial deliveries repeatedly tested the Bangladesh defence.

India created several promising opportunities before eventually taking the lead. Sanfida Nongrum was presented with a good chance in the 22nd minute after controlling the ball brilliantly on the right wing, but she rushed her effort and dragged it wide despite having plenty of space to advance further.

Five minutes later, Pyari Xaxa squandered what looked like a straightforward opportunity. A teasing cross found the striker completely unmarked inside the box, but she failed to direct her header on target.

Pyari Xaxa Breaks the Deadlock

Pyari, however, made amends in style in the 36th minute. Shilky launched a long ball towards the Bangladesh penalty area, and a poor clearance from Kohati Kisku fell invitingly into Pyari's path. The striker showed great composure, taking a moment to steady herself before firing a powerful right-footed effort into the bottom corner beyond goalkeeper Mile Akter.

The goal gave India confidence, and they comfortably managed the remainder of the first half to carry a deserved 1-0 lead into the interval.

Second-Half Goals Seal Commanding Win

India resumed with the same attacking intent after the break and nearly doubled their advantage in the 51st minute. Bangladesh goalkeeper Mile Akter spilt a dangerous cross into the six-yard area, but Pyari was denied by a desperate defensive intervention as Bangladesh threw bodies in the way.

Substitute striker Lynda Kom Serto almost made an immediate impact after replacing Aveka Singh in the 66th minute. Just two minutes later, she raced through on goal following a well-weighted pass but saw her fierce effort pushed away by Mile.

Lynda Converts From the Spot

India finally secured breathing space in the 78th minute. Sanfida, who had been influential throughout, found substitute Malavika near the edge of the penalty area. As Malavika drove into the box, she was brought down by Mst Surma Jannat, leaving the referee with little hesitation in awarding a penalty. Lynda stepped up confidently and drilled her spot-kick into the bottom-right corner.

Malavika Adds a Late Third

The hosts completed a memorable evening in stoppage time. Sangita Basfore's superb cross from the right was expertly controlled by Malavika, who then calmly slotted home from close range in the 91st minute.

It was a fitting end to a commanding performance as India marched into the semi-finals with momentum, confidence and renewed belief that they can reclaim the SAFF Women's Championship crown after seven years.

India Line-up

India: Panthoi Chanu Elangbam (GK, C), Purnima Kumari (Juli Kishan 90'), Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Sangita Basfore, Soumya Guguloth (Priyangka Devi Naorem 46'), Sanfida Nongrum, Astam Oraon, Pyari Xaxa (Malavika P 66'), Jasoda Munda (Karishma Shirvoikar 83'), Aveka Singh (Lynda Kom Serto 66').

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