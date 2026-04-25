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5 Biggest Takeaways From Punjab Kings Record Chase Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 Thriller
The DC vs PBKS clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium will be remembered as one of the most iconic matches in IPL history. Punjab Kings chased down 265 with seven balls to spare, breaking their own record from 2024. Here are the five biggest takeaways.
KL Rahul’s masterclass ends in heartbreak
KL Rahul silenced critics with a breathtaking 152* off 67 balls, featuring 16 fours and nine sixes. Dropped early by Shashank Singh, he capitalized to deliver the third-highest individual score in IPL history. Despite his brilliance, Delhi’s total wasn’t enough, as Punjab Kings pulled off the chase. Rahul’s innings also propelled him to the top of the Orange Cap standings with 357 runs in seven matches.
Nitish Rana’s explosive support act
Partnering Rahul, Nitish Rana played a crucial role in Delhi’s mammoth total. His 91 off 44 balls included 11 boundaries and four sixes, highlighted by a stunning over against Xavier Bartlett where he smashed 28 runs. Their 220-run stand in 15.5 overs was the backbone of Delhi’s innings, showcasing how well Rana complemented Rahul’s dominance.
Arya and Prabhsimran’s destructive powerplay
Punjab’s chase was set up by Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, who blasted 116 runs in the first six overs, the second-highest powerplay in IPL history. Arya struck 43 off 17 before falling to Axar Patel, while Prabhsimran hammered 76 off 26 before Kuldeep Yadav trapped him lbw. Their fearless hitting reduced the required rate dramatically, laying the foundation for the record chase.
Delhi’s fielding lapses prove costly
Momentum briefly swung Delhi’s way when Axar and Kuldeep removed Punjab’s top three. However, crucial drops by Karun Nair proved decisive. Shreyas Iyer was given two lifelines in the closing stages, first at long off and then at long on. Those missed chances allowed the PBKS skipper to stay unbeaten and punish Delhi’s sloppy fielding.
Shreyas Iyer leads PBKS to history
Shreyas Iyer’s calm leadership sealed the chase. His unbeaten 70 off 35 balls ensured Punjab crossed the line with seven balls remaining. By capitalizing on Delhi’s errors and keeping composure under pressure, Iyer guided his team to the highest successful chase in IPL history. The victory kept Punjab Kings unbeaten in IPL 2026, cementing their status as early favorites.
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