RCB skipper Rajat Patidar admitted Mitchell Marsh's explosive century created pressure, leading to a 9-run defeat against LSG. He praised Marsh's batting but was satisfied with his bowlers' comeback and lauded teammate Devdutt Padikkal's form.

Marsh's knock put pressure on us: Patidar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar admitted that Mitchell Marsh's explosive century in the power play phase created pressure on his side as RCB suffered a narrow nine-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a high-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash on Thursday night. Marsh was named Player of the Match after smashing 111 runs off just 56 deliveries, including 18 boundaries, to power LSG to a massive total.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Patidar praised Marsh's innings and credited his bowlers for regaining control after the early assault. "Mitchell Marsh batted quite well on this wicket. The wicket was also good; it was a batting track. Mitchell Marsh batted brilliantly in the Powerplay, and that put pressure on us in a way," Patidar said.

"Then, I would say how our bowlers controlled it. There was a break in between due to the rain, so I think we also got time to think. Overall, I'd say the way they started and the way we finished, I am quite satisfied. I'm satisfied with the way we bowled and controlled the game," he added.

Reflecting on the close defeat, the RCB skipper said his side fell just short in the chase. "I felt we were just two strokes behind from winning by nine runs. I think we lost the match because we were two strokes behind," Patidar said.

Patidar lauds Padikkal's form

Patidar also lauded teammate Devdutt Padikkal for his form and revealed that he has been learning from the left-handed batter's approach in training sessions. "About Devdutt Padikkal, I think he is batting very well. It also seems to me, given the way we bat in pairs in net sessions, that I'm learning from him. I'm observing how he's keeping his mind clear at this time," he said.

"It starts with practice, and the balls he's selecting to hit--I think his shot selection is quite right. So, I'm learning from that too; Padikkal is in a good frame of mind," he added.

'We have to play an attacking game'

Patidar further asserted that RCB are not carrying the mindset of defending the title and are instead focused on playing aggressive cricket this season. "We are not playing this season as defending champions. We have an opportunity to become champions once more. So, we're not in a mindset where we have to defend something," he said.

"We have to play an attacking game, and with an attacking mindset, we have another opportunity this year too to become champions. We're not in a defensive mindset or defensive frame of mind. What we did was in 2024, and this is a new season, so we're trying to stay in the present and do our best for the team," the RCB skipper added.

Match Recap

In the game, Marsh scored a cracking 111 in 56 balls, with nine fours and nine sixes and powered LSG to 209/3 in 19 overs after the match was reduced to frequent rain interruption. A 95-run stand between Devdutt Padikkal (34 in 25 balls, with three fours and a six) and skipper Rajat Patidar (61 in 31 balls, with three fours and six sixes) helped RCB fight back after losing two early wickets. Knocks from Tim David (40 in 17 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Krunal Pandya (28* in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Romario Shepherd (23* in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) kept RCB in the hunt, but the defending champions fell nine runs short.

With this win, LSG has secured its third victory of the season, with seven losses to go with it. They remain at the bottom of the table. RCB has slipped to third spot, losing their fourth game of the competition. (ANI)