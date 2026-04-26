Following a victory, SRH opener Abhishek Sharma was involved in an awkward incident where a female fan grabbed his hand at the team hotel. The moment, captured on video, went viral and ignited a widespread social media debate regarding personal space, consent, and potential double standards.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma encountered an awkward moment when a female fan grabbed his hand at the team’s hotel following IPL 2026 victory over the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 25.

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The SRH pulled off a five-wicket win over RR after successfully chasing down a 229-run target. Ishan Kishan led the run chase with a brilliant knock of 74 off 31 balls, including 11 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 238.71. The opener Abhishek Sharma contributed with a knock of 57 off 29 balls, alongside a 132-run stand for the second wicket with Ishan, laying the foundation for Sunrisers Hyderabad’s successful chase.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (36) and Heinrich Klaasen (29) then chipped in with valuable contributions, ensuring SRH not only crossed the finish line comfortably with nine balls to spare but also secured their fourth successive win of the season.

Also Read: Ishan Kishan on his India comeback: 'Only runs could get me back'

Fangirl’s Act Leaves Abhishek Sharma Uncomfortable

As Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Rajasthan Royals, what caught everyone’s attention off the field was an awkward moment involving Abhishek Sharma, when a female fan grabbed the hand of the flamboyant opener at the team’s hotel.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Abhishek was seen entering the team’s hotel in Jaipur when a female fan approached him for a selfie before suddenly grabbing his hand and attempting to pull him closer, leaving the cricketer visibly uncomfortable.

The security officials stepped in as the situation unfolded, while the SRH opener pulled his hand away and continued towards the team hotel.

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The incident raised concerns over the personal space and safety of players. Since cricketers like Abhishek Sharma have a huge fan following in India, such moments highlight the need for maintaining boundaries during fan interactions, even in public settings.

Moreover, such incidents are not new, with several cricketers facing similar situations during fan interactions in the past.

‘Imagine the Outrage If a Man Did the Same’

Abhishek Sharma’s unexpected encounter with a female fan, who tried to pull his hand for a selfie at the SRH’s team hotel, sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many users pointing out the double standards and stating that the outrage would have been far greater had the roles been reversed.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts largely criticized the act by a female fan, highlighting issues of consent and personal space, questioning the double standards, and stating that the criticism would have been far greater if a man had done the same, while a few defended the fan, calling it harmless excitement.

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Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to third spot on the points table with five wins and three losses, accumulating 10 points and having a net run rate (NRR) of +0.815 after 8 matches, strengthening their position in the playoff race.

Abhishek Sharma is the current Orange Cap holder of the IPL 2026, amassing 380 runs, including a century and three fifties, at an average of 54.28 and an impressive strike rate of 212.29 in 8 matches.

Also Read: Lungi Ngidi Stretchered Off in Ambulance After Head Blow Sparks Scare In DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Clash (WATCH)