RCB skipper Rajat Patidar praised his team's attacking intent in a close nine-run loss to LSG. He hailed Mitchell Marsh's century and said RCB was only 'one or two shots behind', vowing to take the remaining games one at a time.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar expressed happiness with his side's relentless attacking intent during the run-chase, despite a loss against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), adding that the team is planning to take one game at a time for its remaining four matches in the group stage.

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Put to bat first, a century from Mitchell Marsh (111 in 56 balls, with nine fours and nine sixes) powered LSG to 209/3 in 19 overs in a rain-truncated inning. RCB was given 213 to chase by the DLS method and lost their openers within nine runs. Bengaluru lost the game by nine runs, owing to Price Yadav's fiery 33/3.

'Just one or two shots behind'

Speaking after the match, Rajat said that his side was barely "one or two shots" behind and was sure about their game plan for the chase. "We were pretty sure how to go about the target. Boys played well, and the way we stretched this game, just one or two shots behind. It was a really good batting track. The ball was coming nicely on the bat. Difficult to analyse just after the game, need some time to analyse it. We have four games more, just taking one game at a time, one step at a time," he said.

The RCB skipper hailed Marsh's ton, admitting that his brutal hitting left him under pressure and confused. "Mitchell Marsh was beautiful, the way he played. And especially in the power play, he kept us under pressure. I was confused about the bowlers - who should I bowl to Mitchell Marsh just after the powerplay. But I think the way he played, I think that was a tremendous inning," he said.

On a parting note, he appreciated his side's fight, saying, "The way we played, that was really good intent shown by all batsmen. Everyone is looking confident and in a great state of mind."

Alarming concerns for RCB

Some alarming concerns in RCB's bowling in today's game as the pacers Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar and spinner Suyash Sharma leaked runs. RCB lost their top-order early on, with Jacob Bethell continuing his disappointing run as the defending champions slipped to a nine-run loss to LSG, their second successive loss so far and fourth overall of the ongoing edition. Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma also continued his horror season with just one solitary run.

Match Recap

While half a century from Patidar, knocks from Tim David, Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd gave team a hope, RCB was left short, slipping to third spot in the points tally. With this win, LSG has secured its third victory of the season, with seven losses to go with it. They remain at the bottom of the table. RCB has slipped to third spot, losing their fourth game of the competition.

In the game, Marsh scored a cracking 111 in 56 balls, with nine fours and nine sixes and powered LSG to 209/3 in 19 overs. A 95-run stand between Devdutt Padikkal (34 in 25 balls, with three fours and a six) and skipper Rajat Patidar (61 in 31 balls, with three fours and six sixes) helped RCB fight back after losing two early wickets. Knocks from Tim David (40 in 17 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Krunal Pandya (28* in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Romario Shepherd (23* in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) kept RCB in the hunt, but the defending champions fell nine runs short. (ANI)