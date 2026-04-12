CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was fined Rs 12 lakhs for a slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals, his team's first offence this season. He is the third IPL 2026 captain to be penalised after Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer.

Gaikwad fined for slow over-rate

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been fined Rs 12 lakhs after his team maintained a slow over-rate in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday in Chennai. Gaikwad became the third captain to be fined for a similar offence in IPL 2026, following Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans and Shreyas Iyer of Punjab Kings. Notably, Iyer has been fined twice this season for slow over-rate offences against both GT and CSK.

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"Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 18 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Delhi Capitals at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gaikwad was fined INR 12 lakhs," as per a statement from IPL.

CSK beat DC for first win of season

A sensational century from Sanju Samson and a four-wicket haul from Jamie Overton handed over CSK their first victory of IPL 2026 as they defeated DC by 23 runs at Chepauk Stadium on Saturday. CSK got their first win of the season, breaking their six-match losing streak at home.

Match Summary

Put to bat first by DC, Samson (115* in 56 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Ayush Mhatre (59 in 36 balls, with three fours and four sixes) took CSK to 212/2 in 20 overs. In chase, Pathum Nissanka (41 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 62-run stand with KL Rahul, and Tristan Stubbs scored a valiant 30-ball 60, but that was pretty much it from DC as a batting team, as Overton (4/18) and Kamboj (3/35) took wickets regularly.

IPL 2026 Standings

CSK is at the ninth spot, with a win and three losses. DC is in fourth spot, with two wins and two losses.

DC's Nitish Rana penalised for code of conduct breach

Meanwhile, DC batter Nitish Rana has been fined and handed a demerit point for using audible obscene language during his side's IPL 2026 clash against CSK. Rana, who was dropped from Delhi Capitals' playing XI after scores of 15, 0, and 5 in his first three matches, was in the dugout when Tristan Stubbs, batting in the middle, signalled for a change of gloves. Rana was fined 25% of his match fee after admitting to the offence.

(ANI)