In the IPL 2026 clash between DC and CSK, Delhi Capitals batter Tristan Stubbs was denied a glove change, leading to his immediate dismissal and a furious reaction. The incident sparked controversy as the DC camp argued with the umpires, whose decision was based on new, stricter IPL playing conditions regarding time-wasting and player movement.

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Tristan Stubbs was visibly furious after he was denied permission to change his gloves in the IPL 2026 clash against the Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, April 11.

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Delhi Capitals suffered a second successive defeat of the season with a 23-run loss to the Chennai Super Kings. With a 213-run target, the visitors were bundled out for 189 in 20 overs, despite Tristan Stubbs' valiant innings of 60 off 38 balls, including 4 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 157.89.

For CSK, Jamie Overton led the bowling attack with figures of 4/18 at an economy rate of 4.5 in his spell of 4 overs. Anshul Kamboj picked up three wickets while conceding 35 runs at an economy rate of 8.80 in four overs. Earlier, Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 115-run knock and Ayush Mhatre’s 59 off 36 balls powered Chennai to a solid total on the board.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Nitish Rana fined, gets demerit point for obscene language

Stubbs Furious Over Glove Row

As the Delhi Capitals lost to the Chennai Super Kings, Tristan Stubbs was left fuming over a controversial moment during the run chase. The incident took place in the middle of the 19th over when Stubbs wanted to change his gloves, and the request was denied by the on-field umpire, which led to Nitish Rana and DC head coach Hemang Badani arguing with the fourth umpire.

The decision did not go down well in the DC camp, as Nitish Rana and head coach Hemang Badani were seen arguing with the fourth umpire. On the very next ball after the denial, Stubbs was dismissed, dealing a massive blow to Delhi’s hopes in the steep chase.

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While walking back to the dressing room, Tristan Stubbs was visibly angry over the umpire’s decision to deny his request for a glove change at a crucial stage of the chase. The frustration boiled over once he reached the dressing room, where he threw his helmet in rage, a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

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Tristan Stubbs’ dismissal was a big setback for the Delhi Capitals as they were still in the hunt to chase down the steep target and put the Chennai Super Kings under pressure. With the required run rate climbing and wickets falling at regular intervals, DC struggled to maintain momentum in the final overs.

Why was Stubbs Denied Permission to Change his Gloves?

The Chennai Super Kings' maiden win of the IPL 2026 was overshadowed by the controversial decision involving Tristan Stubbs. The Capitals’ dugout, especially Nitish Rana and head coach Hemang Badani, was visibly unhappy with the call and engaged in a heated discussion with the fourth umpire.

As per the IPL playing conditions, batters are not allowed to change equipment, such as a bat or gloves, without any valid reason in the middle of an over, especially in the final overs, as it may be considered a tactic to waste time and disrupt the flow of the game.

The on-field umpires, therefore, have the authority to allow or deny such requests based on the match situation, particularly if they believe it could lead to unnecessary delays or impact the over rate during crucial stages of the match. Since the slow over-rate is strictly monitored in T20s, umpires avoid delays and can deny such requests in crucial overs to maintain match flow.

Additionally, the BCCI introduced stricter rules for the IPL 2026, wherein only 16 players, including the playing XI and 5 designated substitutes, in the official team sheet are allowed to move around the field. In his case, Karun Nair, who was carrying the gloves, was not allowed to enter the field as he was not among the designated substitutes listed for that match, leading to the denial of Stubbs’ request.

Also Read: IPL 2026: CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over-rate