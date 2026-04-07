After a slow start to IPL 2026 with CSK, Sanju Samson spent time playing cricket with kids in Calicut. Despite criticism for low scores, CSK coach Stephen Fleming defended the T20 World Cup hero, expressing full confidence. Samson is set to rejoin the squad for the crucial clash against the Delhi Capitals.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Sanju Samson has spent quality time with young kids in Calicut amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Samson is playing for CSK after he was traded by the Rajasthan Royals (RR), where he spent nine seasons, ahead of the ongoing edition of the IPL.

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However, Samson's start to his CSK journey has been from hype and expectations as he registered the scores of 6,7, and 9 in the first three matches against the Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, aggregating 22 runs at an average of 7.33. His slow start to his debut season with the five-time IPL champions sparked a lot of criticism.

Sanju Samson joined the CSK on the back of his impressive showing in the T20 World Cup 2026, where he played three crucial knocks in the must-win Super 8 match against the West Indies, the semifinal against England, and the final against New Zealand, paving the way for Team India’s title defence success.

Also Read: CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson’s Another Failure in the Yellow Jersey Sparks Fan Fury

Samson Plays Cricket with Young Kids

According to the reports, Sanju Samson didn’t travel with CSK squad to Chennai after the match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru and instead, he returned to his home state of Kerala, where he was seen spending time off the field and interacting with young kids while interacting with them.

In a video posted by the Sanju Samson Foundation, India's T20 World Cup hero was seen happily playing with young kids on the local ground in Calicut, interacting warmly with them between playful shots and laughs.

Apart from batting, Samson also took turns as wicketkeeper, as he spent quality time with the young kids, letting them bowl and bat while he kept wickets, laughed, and encouraged them during the casual cricket session.

After winning the T20 World Cup and Player of the Tournament award, Sanju Samson returned to his hometown in Thiruvananthapuram, where he spent quality time with his family, friends, and close ones before joining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad. The visit to Calicut to play with young kids reflected his grounded nature and love for inspiring the next generation of cricketers.

Sanju Samson is expected to rejoin the squad soon ahead of the Chennai Super Kings’ Delhi Capitals in Chennai on Saturday, April 11.

Stephen Fleming Defends Sanju Samson’s Poor Form

Sanju Samson’s poor run of form has raised a serious concern as the wicketkeeper-batter failed to get going in the first three matches, leaving fans and experts questioning whether he can quickly find his rhythm before CSK’s crucial clash against Delhi Capitals. However, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming defended Kerala cricketer’s poor form.

Speaking to the media after a defeat to RCB, Fleming stressed that Samson remains a key player for CSK and that his poor start to the tournament is not a cause for panic, as T20 form can quickly turn around in crucial matches, citing the example of his performance in the T20 World Cup.

“In T20 can change quickly. We saw in the T20 World Cup what can happen, and when a batter gets on a run, he's one guy who can be very dominant. He's one guy who can be very dangerous,” Fleming said.

“So there will be nothing but support and confidence from our side to Sanju as he forges his path in yellow," he added.

The upcoming clash against the Delhi Capitals in Chennai is crucial for Sanju Samson as he looks to regain his form, justify his selection, and lead CSK’s batting lineup effectively, setting the tone for the team’s campaign in the early stages of IPL 2026.

Also Read: Sanju Samson a 'true player' for T20 World Cup heroics, says PM Modi