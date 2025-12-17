After going unsold initially at the IPL 2026 auction, Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan was picked by CSK in the accelerated round at the base price. After a strong domestic season, he thanked CSK for giving him a “new life” to revive his IPL career.

Team India and Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan has received a shot at making his comeback to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) acquired his services at the recently concluded IPL 2026 Auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16.

Sarfaraz Khan was not part of the IPL in the last season after being released by the Delhi Capitals and going unsold at the previous IPL auction, despite his consistent performances in domestic cricket. The 27-year-old entered the IPL auction at a base price of INR 75 lakh, and he was expected to attract the interest of franchise owners. However, much to the surprise of the Indian cricket fraternity, the Mumbai batter went unsold in the initial round of the auction.

In the accelerated round, Sarfaraz Khan’s name and his price were announced again by the auctioneer, Mallika Sagar, and Chennai Super Kings raised the paddle for the young batter, eventually acquiring him for his base price, marking his return to the Indian Premier League after going unsold in the previous round.

Sarfaraz Khan Gets ‘New Life’ After CSK

Following his acquisition by the Chennai Super Kings at the mini-auction, Sarfaraz Khan could not contain his happiness and excitement to be part of the team as well as the IPL again. After going unsold in the first round, Sarfaraz Khan would have thought that his fate might have repeated itself, but the late call by CSK gave him a fresh opportunity.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sarfaraz Khan expressed his gratitude to the Chennai-based IPL team for giving him ‘new life’, as his way of acknowledging the faith shown in him and the chance to revive his IPL career with a fresh start.

“Thank you so much, CSK for giving me a new life,” Sarfaraz wrote on Instagram.

Sarfaraz Khan has gone through ups and downs in his IPL career, and there was an uncertainty looming around his future in the league after going unsold in the previous season. The Mumbai batter made his IPL debut with Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Royal Challengers Bengaluru) before plying his trade for Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

His last IPL appearance was in 2023, where he featured for the Delhi Capitals, scoring 53 runs at an average of 13.25 in just four matches. In his IPL career, Sarfaraz Khan has aggregated 585 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 22.50 in 50 matches.

Sarfaraz Khan’s Domestic Brilliance

Sarfaraz Khan’s acquisition by the Chennai Super Kings came on the back of his brilliant performance in the ongoing domestic season, especially the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

On the day of the IPL 2026 auction, Sarfaraz recorded the fastest fifty by a Mumbai batter, completing his half-century in just 15 balls, and played a brilliant knock of 73 off 22 balls to help his side chase down a 217-run target against Rajasthan at MCA Stadium in Pune, underlining his explosive form in the shortest format and strengthening his case for an IPL comeback ahead of the 2026 season.

In his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Sarfaraz Khan has amassed 329 runs, including a century and three fifties, at an average of 65.80 in seven matches. Khan will return to action for the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

After being acquired by the Chennai Super Kings, Sarfaraz Khan will look to replicate his domestic form and grab the opportunity to cement a place in CSK’s playing XI and make a strong statement in the IPL.