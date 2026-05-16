Gujarat Titans’ fielding hit an IPL 2026 low against KKR, dropping 4 crucial catches. Finn Allen, dropped on 14, smashed 93 as KKR piled up 247/2. The errors added 138 runs to KKR’s total, sparking widespread criticism online, with fans dubbing GT ‘butterfingers’ and slamming their sloppy fielding.

The Gujarat Titans’ fielding has reached an uncharacteristic low during a crucial IPL 2026 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, May 16.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The GT skipper, Shubman Gill’s decision to bowl first has completely backfired as the KKR posted a solid total of 247/2 in 20 overs. Opener Finn Allen led the batting with a brilliant knock of 93 off 35 balls, including 10 sixes and 4 fours, at a strike rate of 265.71. Young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi unleashed his firepower with a brutal innings of 82 off 44 balls, including 7 sixes and 4 fours, at a strike rate of 186.36.

Raghuvanshi shared an unbeaten 108-run partnership for the second wicket with Cameron Green, who scored 52 off 28 balls, including 4 sixes and 3 fours, at a strike rate of 185.71, leaving the Gujarat Titans with a daunting, near-impossible chase ahead.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Ian Bell hails 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's scary talent

The ‘Butterfingers’ Saga: GT’s Fielding Blunders Cost Big vs KKR

If Kolkata Knight Riders have managed to post a massive total on the board in a crucial clash, the credit must go as much to the poor fielding by the Gujarat Titans. The visitors dropped as many as four catches, which eventually benefited the hosts' batters, who leveraged the lifelines to unleash absolute carnage at Eden Gardens.

The tumbling failure began early in the powerplay when Finn Allen was dropped on 14 by Mohammed Siraj. Unwilling to let go of the opportunity, the explosive Kiwi punished the error by smashing a devastating 93, making the GT realise the immense cost of their early generosity.

The nightmare in the field only deepened as the innings progressed, as the catches of Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green were dropped by Washington Sundar and Arshad Khan, respectively, completely dismantling any hopes of a Gujarat fightback.

Scroll to load tweet…

Because of dropped catches, the Gujarat Titans eventually conceded an extra 138 runs to the KKR batsmen following the initial drop chances, effectively pricing themselves out of the match.

In the ongoing IPL season, the Gujarat Titans dropped four catches in an innings for the first time, and their total tally was reportedly taken to 19, making them one of the most penalised teams in the tournament when it comes to giving away second chances.

GT Slammed for Dropping Catches

The Gujarat Titans’ fielding woes, especially dropping crucial catches, which eventually proved costly, have sparked criticism on social media, with fans and cricket enthusiasts dubbing the team ‘butterfingers.’

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts slammed GT’s fielding, calling it ‘uncharacteristically poor,’ ‘absolute butterfingers,’ and ‘sloppy,’ with several noting that multiple dropped catches handed KKR a massive total on the board.

Others highlighted that the repeated errors in the field, including four crucial dropped catches, effectively handed KKR a huge advantage, making GT’s chances of a comeback nearly impossible. Many fans expressed frustration, saying that such mistakes are ‘completely unacceptable’ and questioning the team’s fielding standards in the IPL 2026 season.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans are sitting at the second spot with eight wins from 12 matches, earning 16 points. They are just a win away from officially sealing their spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Despite this humbling evening in Kolkata, the Titans' strong run earlier in the league stage has kept them in a highly favourable position on the points table.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Chit Celebrations Take Over the League as Players Trade Viral Paper-Note Messages