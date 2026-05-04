Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya is out of the IPL clash against Lucknow Super Giants due to a back spasm. Stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl. Rohit Sharma returns to the side after injury.

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya misses the clash due to a back spasm against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Monday in Mumbai. Suryakumar Yadav stepped in to lead the side in his absence. MI stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to field first vs Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium. However, star batter Rohit Sharma made it into the side and returned after the hamstring injury.

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'He (Hardik) is not well tonight'

"We will look to bowl first. Looks good, a little humid also tonight, in the second innings, we saw it became better. He (Hardik) is not well tonight, so going into his shoes. Corbin comes in for Boult, Rohit is back. You can run away from the fact that MI is not known for this position, put your hands up and play your best game. Can't say it will make us dangerous, we have five games left and try to win them," Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

Playoff Hopes on the Line

It's been a turbulent campaign for both, and another defeat tonight could all but end Mumbai's playoff hopes. Lucknow aren't in a much stronger position either; despite having a game in hand, they sit level on points with Mumbai (4).

Team Lineups

Teams: Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav.

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma.

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult. (ANI)