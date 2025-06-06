Delhi Capitals pacer Mitchell Starc has finally broken his silence over his unwillingness to return to India for the remaining matches of the recently concluded IPL 2025. Starc and other overseas players returned to their homes after the season was suspended for a week due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan in May.

The BCCI announced a week's suspension of the IPL 2025 a day after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, which Mitchell Starc was part of, due to security concerns following air raid alerts in the neighbouring regions of Dharamsala, including Pathankot, Jaisalmer, and Akhnoor. Due to the uncertainty over the resumption, many overseas players left the country. The BCCI announced the resumption of the season, but the return of overseas players was doubtful.

The likes of Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and other overseas players rejoined their respective squads for the remainder of the IPL 2025. However, Mitchell Starc opted to withdraw from the remaining matches of the season, and Mustafizur Rahim was roped in as a backup pace bowling option, though he replaced Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Starc had his concerns about not travelling back to India

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Mitchell Starc finally revealed his reason for not travelling back to India for the remainder of IPL 2025, stating that he had made the best decision, given his concerns and situation in India. The pacer also said that he took a similar decision regarding the Champions Trophy this year, which was played in Pakistan and Dubai.

“I’m comfortable with my decision and how I felt about the whole situation and how it was handled. That’s why I made my decision post-that, and my focus changed to red-ball cricket for about a week prior to coming over here.” the left-arm pacer said.

“Time will tell with repercussions or how it looks with guys that didn’t return. But I’ve had my questions and concerns leading into that game, and obviously, we saw what happened, which played a part in my decision.

“There was a little bit of that to my decision around the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. And then once the tournament was delayed, you start to think about guys’ preparation for the Test match," he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Ahead of the Australia squad announcement for the Champions Trophy, Mitchell Starc decided to pull out of the tournament due to ‘personal reasons’. However, neither the pacer nor Cricket Australia specified the reason for his withdrawal from the 50-over marquee event in Pakistan and India. Australia travelled to Pakistan and India without key players, including Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Marcus Stoinis.

Australia finished second in Group B and qualified for the semifinal, where they lost to the eventual champions of the tournament, Team India.

Mitchell Starc commits to Delhi Capitals

Despite not returning to India for the remainder of the IPL 2025, Mitchell Starc remains committed to the Delhi Capitals. The pacer added that he discussed it at home before deciding not to return to India, given the situation.

“I’m still heavily committed to the Delhi group, and I’m not someone that’s gone into tournaments and pulled out after being picked up in an auction or whatever that looks like. These are different circumstances," Starc said.

“It was more a question of not having enough information leading into making a decision about things of that degree. I had a discussion back home, then came to a decision, and whatever comes from that, I’m comfortable with that, and we move forward," he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Bought for 11,75 crore at the IPL 2025 Auction last year, Mitchell Starc was one of the top performers for Delhi Capitals in the recently concluded IPL season, taking 14 wickets, including a five-wicket haul, at an average of 26.14 and an economy rate of 10.16 in 11 matches.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals failed to qualify for the playoffs as they finished fifth in the league stage of the tournament, with seven wins, six losses, and one no result, while accumulating 15 points in 14 matches.