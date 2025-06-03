Royal Challengers Bengaluru faces Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final, aiming for their first title. Alyssa Healy acknowledges the pressure on RCB and Kohli, highlighting his crucial role in their pursuit of victory.

Australia and Delhi Capitals pacer Mitchell Starc’s wife Alyssa Healy has empathized with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli ahead of the team’s IPL 2025 Final against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

Virat Kohli is set to feature in his fourth IPL final after nine long years. In his last three IPL final appearances in 2009, 2011, and 2016, the 36-year-old was with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and ended up on the losing side each time. The Bengaluru-based IPL team, alongside Punjab Kings, are aiming for their maiden IPL title. Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) are playing in their first IPL final since 2014. For the first time since 2022, the Indian Premier League will witness a new team being crowned as the champions.

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, the spotlight will be on Virat Kohli, who has been part of the Indian Premier League since the first season in 2008, yet has never laid his hands on the coveted IPL trophy.

The pressure is on RCB

Ahead of the much-anticipated IPL 2025 Final, Australia women’s team captain Alyssa Healy believes that the pressure will be on Royal Challengers Bengaluru, given that they reached their fourth IPL title, while warning the team about Punjab Kings’ resilience and fearless brand of cricket throughout the season.

“Neither team has obviously ever won before. There's going to be a little bit of panic at some point out there. RCB would really want to win, having come so close in the past.” Healy said on the LiSTNR Sport podcast.

“I feel like all the pressure is on RCB to win this title. Especially with the way they have shaped up all year. But Punjab are just going to come along and steal it from them," she added.

Punjab Kings finished the league stage as the table toppers, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished in the second spot on the points table. However, RCB directly qualified for the final after defeating PBKS in Qualifier 1. The two sides have met three times in the IPL 2025, with RCB winning on two occasions, while PBKS won just one match.

Alyssa Healy feels ‘sorry’ for Virat Kohli

Further speaking on the IPL 2025 Final, the Australia women’s team captain stated that Kohli has always been at the centre of attention whenever Royal Challengers Bengaluru failed to perform in the finals. She added that the RCB will rely on Virat Kohli to perform and lift the trophy for the side.

“I feel sorry for him. Every time they haven't won, it's like his fault. It's not per se. But he is the face of the organisation, and it's like 'Oh, Virat has lost it again'.” Alyssa Healy said.

“It's not so much for RCB, but 'Virat still hasn't won the IPL trophy'. So, the pressure is all on him. And that side is going to rely a lot on Virat Kohli to get RCB to that trophy," she added.

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have got another shot at winning the IPL title after nine long years. Kohli has been in an impressive form throughout the season so far, amassing 614 runs, including eight fifties, at an average of 55.81 and a strike rate of 146.53 in 14 matches.