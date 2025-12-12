Delhi Capitals has partnered with The Sports School in Bengaluru to expand its academy network. This collaboration aims to provide world-class coaching, structured player development, and professional pathways for young cricketers in the region.

The JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals announces the addition of The Sports School, Bengaluru, as the latest centre in its rapidly expanding Academy network. This partnership marks a significant step toward bringing world-class coaching, structured player development, and professional pathways to student-athletes in Bengaluru, according to a Delhi Capitals release.

Delhi Capitals Academies have consistently played a leading role in discovering and developing young cricket talent, prioritising equal opportunities and broad accessibility. With this newest addition, the franchise strengthens its mission to create a comprehensive grassroots cricket framework, offering aspiring players with access to top-tier coaching, modern facilities, and structured development programs.

Structured Development and Mentorship

Under this association, Delhi Capitals will provide technical mentorship through their coaching and performance staff, deliver a structured cricket curriculum aligned with professional standards, and implement player assessment frameworks with data-led performance tracking. The program will also include coach development workshops to enhance coaching quality and exposure opportunities for standout talent to ensure student-athletes receive comprehensive training and clear pathways to progress and compete at higher levels.

A Shared Vision for Holistic Growth

Sunil Gupta, CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, "We are delighted to expand the Delhi Capitals Academy network to Bengaluru. Through our growing DC Academies, we have built one of the largest grassroots cricket programs in India and overseas. The Sports School is an excellent addition to our network, with its focus on integrating academics and sports aligning perfectly with our vision of holistic player development. This expansion provides aspiring cricketers with access to world-class coaching, structured performance tracking, and mentorship, helping them prepare to compete at the highest levels of the game."

Speaking on the partnership, Srinivas T.R. Co-founder, TSS said, "At The Sports School, our mission is to use sports as the medium of education and to provide student-athletes with the best possible ecosystem to grow. Partnering with Delhi Capitals helps us bring world-class cricket knowledge and systems directly to our campus, giving our players a clear pathway to progress."

Expanding the Grassroots Network

The Sports School placed in the first division of the U16 category KSCA School League and has been home to 16 zonal players and 4 state players under the Karnataka State Cricket Association continues to expand its role as a premier training hub for young athletes across India.

With multiple high-performance centres, school partnerships, and international hubs, Delhi Capitals continues to ensure accessibility, inclusivity, and excellence for aspiring cricketers everywhere, now operating seven centres across Delhi NCR (Gurgaon, Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida), one each in Patna and Bengaluru, and two in London led by former England international Sajid Mahmood, with discussions underway for further global expansion. (ANI)