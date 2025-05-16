Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the remainder of IPL 2025, dealing a blow to Delhi Capitals' playoff hopes. The Australian pacer's decision follows the tournament's resumption after a temporary suspension due to cross-border tensions.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 resumption, Delhi Capitals received a massive blow as Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has opted to withdraw from the remainder of the season. The 18th edition of the IPL was suspended for a week due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan last week.

The BCCI’s decision to halt the ongoing season for a period of one week came a day after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abruptly abandoned due to security reasons after the air raid alerts in the neighbouring regions like Pathankot, Jammu, Jaisalmer, and Ankhnoor. After the season was suspended for a week, many overseas players, including Australian cricketers, left India and headed back to their homes.

Since the IPL 2025 is set to resume on May 17, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru, there was an uncertainty clouding over overseas players returning to India and participating in the remaining matches of the ongoing season. With national commitments and security concerns in mind, overseas players are either not willing to return to India or play remaining league matches and opt to skip the playoffs.

Mitchell Starc’s return to India remained uncertain

After Australian players landed in Australia following the temporary suspension of the IPL 2025, their return to India was uncertain. Mitchell Starc’s participation in the remaining matches of the Delhi Capitals was thrown into serious doubt after his manager told the Australian media that star pacer won’t be returning to India.

As per the report by Times of India (TOI), Starc will not be returning to India for the remaining matches of the IPL 2025. The report further added that the Australian pacer had a word with the Delhi Capitals management on his unavailability for the remainder of the season. With Mitchell Starc’s withdrawal from the IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals will have to fight for the playoffs spot without him. Axar Patel-led DC began their training at Arun Jaitley Stadium and reportedly only Dushmantha Chameera was the only overseas player present.

As per the report, South African players Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs and mentor Kevin Pietersen will join the DC squad early on May 16 (Today). Jack Fraser-McGurk has been ruled out of the remaining IPL 2025 and Mustafizur Rahim has been signed in as his replacement.

Why did Mitchell Starc withdraw from IPL 2025?

The report by Times of India (TOI) did not mention the reason for Mitchell Starc’s withdrawal from the remainder of the IPL 2025, but many assumed that the air raid alerts during the clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals played a significant role in influencing his decision, as concerns over personal safety and uncertain geopolitical situation might have prompted Australian pacer to prioritize his well-being.

Mitchell Starc’s wife Alyssa Healy revealed the intensity of the situation, recalling how the PBKS and DC players were hurriedly rushed to the van.

“I turned to Mitch and asked what was happening, and he just said, ‘missile strikes,’” Healy recounted.

In IPL 2025, Mitchell Starc has picked 14 wickets, including a five-wicket haul, at an average of 26.14 and 10.17 in 11 matches.