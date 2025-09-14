Empty stands marked the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash, with unsold tickets, extreme heat, and boycott calls dampening the atmosphere. Political tensions in India and moral concerns over the Pahalgam attack added to the controversy.

Dubai: The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 was met with an unusual sight at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, as empty stands dampened what is usually a high-voltage atmosphere. Hundreds of tickets for the match remained unsold even hours before the match was slated to begin, which was seen as a rare scenario for a fixture between these South Asian rivals. Boycott calls had cast a shadow over the blockbuster clash, as it would be the first time these two countries meet after the Pahalgam Terror Attack in April. According to reports, extreme September heat, high humidity, and costly tickets were also cited as reasons for the low turnout. Tickets were available in three stands and one hospitality section via the tournament’s official website. Premium stand tickets were priced at $205, while seats in the east and west pavilion were $245 each. Hospitality seats were listed at $1,645 apiece. The Asian Cricket Council had also reportedly slashed the prices in hopes of filling up the seats. Some social media users claimed that fans had gathered in large numbers outside the stadium, and are awaiting their turn to enter.



Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Political Tensions Take Centrestage

Political tensions had erupted in India ahead of the match. While the BJP and allied state leaders argue that India’s participation is a necessary aspect of multilateral tournaments, opposition parties including Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have condemned the fixture on moral and national grounds. Shiv Sena leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, labelled the match “shameless” and profit-driven, launching campaigns such as the “Sindoor Raksha Abhiyan.” Congress MP Imran Masood questioned the government’s morality in proceeding with the game so soon after the tragedy. AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal accused PM Modi of succumbing to external pressure, while senior AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha, called for a boycott, citing disrespectful social media posts by Pakistani players and arguing that cricket should not take precedence over the blood of martyrs. Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar warned of nationwide protests if the match goes ahead and urged the BCCI to withdraw the team in the name of national pride.

BJP Leader Anurag Thakur clarified that India’s participation in the upcoming Asia Cup match against Pakistan is strictly a matter of following tournament regulations, not a change in the country’s diplomatic stance. Speaking to ANI, Thakur emphasized that multinational tournaments organized by bodies like the ACC or ICC compel all participating nations to play scheduled matches, and failure to do so would result in forfeiture and loss of points. However, he reiterated India’s long-standing position on bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan, stating that the country will not engage in bilateral series until Pakistan halts its cross-border terrorist activities.