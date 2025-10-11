India declared their first innings at 518/5 against West Indies in the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Skipper Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 129, while Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 175 and Sai Sudharsan contributed 87.

IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Team India captain Shubman Gill led the hosts to a commanding position in the second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, scoring an unbeaten 129 as India declared their first innings at 518/5 on Day 2. The hosts lost overnight batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for 175 soon after they resumed on 318-2, but Gill steered the team to a mammoth total.

Gill, who scored his 10th Test century, reached this milestone with a punch to cover point off Khary Pierre, sending fans at the stadium into a tizzy. Gill's innings included 16 fours and 2 sixes.

For the West Indies, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/98, while the rest of the attack struggled to contain India’s batters.

IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Day 2 Action So Far

India resumed the first session of Day 2 at 418/4. The team initially lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (175) due to a mix-up but was steadied by Gill’s brilliant innings and Nitish Kumar Reddy’s counter-attack. Nitish was eventually dismissed for 43 off 54 balls, making way for wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who contributed 44 runs of 79 balls.

Shubman Gill Fans React

