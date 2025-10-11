Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an impressive 175 during the second Test against the West Indies. His commanding innings ended with an unfortunate run-out after a mix-up with captain Shubman Gill.

Indian cricket fans were treated to an innings of sheer brilliance on Saturday, only to witness heartbreak as Yashasvi Jaiswal’s commanding knock ended in an unfortunate run-out during the second Test against the West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jaiswal, who was on 175, fell victim to a mix-up with captain Shubman Gill in the 92nd over. After driving the ball straight to mid-off, Jaiswal called for a quick single, but Gill didn’t respond. By the time he turned back, wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach had already removed the bails. Frustrated, Jaiswal slammed his forehead in disappointment — a moment that resonated with fans worldwide.

Scroll to load tweet…

A Day of Dominance

The left-hander had been in sublime form, blending patience and flair as he anchored India’s innings. On Day 1, he scored an unbeaten 173, guiding India to 318/2 by stumps and dominating the opposition with an effortless mix of timing, placement, and temperament.

Jaiswal’s innings included partnerships that defined the day — a 58-run stand with KL Rahul (38) and a 193-run partnership with Sai Sudharsan (87).

Drawing Comparisons with Kohli

His knock drew comparisons to Virat Kohli, as he became one of the few players to score 150+ on Day 1 of a home Test at the same venues where Kohli once did it: Vizag and Delhi.

A Rising Star

At just 23, Jaiswal has already notched seven Test hundreds and five scores of 150 or more in only 26 matches, continuing his meteoric rise in the longest format. Though a triple-century slipped through his fingers, the innings left fans in awe and reaffirmed his status as India’s next big batting star.